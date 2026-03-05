Sky Sports reportedly removed fan-favorite American racing star Danica Patrick from its upcoming Formula 1 coverage just as the world’s largest racing series comes to Apple TV, according to Awful Announcing. Patrick’s name was noticeably absent from Sky Sports’ list of on-screen broadcast talent released Wednesday ahead of F1’s upcoming 2026 season.

As part of its inaugural season as F1’s exclusive U.S. broadcaster, Apple TV is offering British-based Sky’s F1 racing coverage to its American audience, only without Patrick in her regular role as a pre-race analyst. Patrick was previously utilized as a desk analyst alongside former F1 veterans Jenson Button and Nico Rosberg during Sky Sports’ coverage of North American races in the U.S. and Canada.

Instead, Sky announced Button and Rosberg will be joined by Jacques Villeneuve alongside several other analysts and motorsports personalities, including beloved infield commentator Martin Brundle, for pre- and post-race coverage this season. Sky Sports’ F1 coverage begins with this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix race in Melbourne.

This report will be updated.