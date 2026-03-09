Veteran linebacker Alex Anzalone is heading to a new team in the NFC after several productive seasons in Detroit. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Anzalone has agreed to a two-year, $17 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Source: Former Lions LB Alex Anzalone is signing a two-year, $17 million deal with the Buccaneers,” Schefter reported.

Anzalone leaves the Lions after four seasons as a key piece of the team’s defense. Since joining Detroit in 2021, the veteran linebacker has been a full-time starter and defensive leader. Over that span, Anzalone recorded 490 total tackles, 9.0 sacks and three interceptions while helping anchor the middle of the Lions’ defense.

He continued to be a major contributor during the 2025 season. Anzalone started all 16 games he appeared in and finished with 95 tackles, the second-most on the team, including four tackles for loss.

Despite his leadership role, Anzalone’s future in Detroit became uncertain after he expressed disappointment last offseason with how contract negotiations had been handled. The Lions ultimately adjusted his deal for the 2025 season, increasing his base salary by $250,000 to $6.25 million and guaranteeing the amount.

Anzalone was later voted a team captain for the fifth consecutive year. That further cemented his standing within the locker room.

Before his time in Detroit, Anzalone began his NFL career with the New Orleans Saints, who selected him in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He spent his first four seasons in New Orleans before signing with the Lions ahead of the 2021 campaign. Now, Anzalone heads to Tampa Bay as the Buccaneers continue reshaping their defense with veteran leadership.

Meanwhile, Detroit has also been active elsewhere on the roster. The Lions traded running back David Montgomery to the Houston Texans in exchange for draft picks and offensive lineman Juice Scruggs.

Montgomery rushed for 716 yards and eight touchdowns last season while serving as the backup to Pro Bowl running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who finished the year with 1,223 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.

With those moves and more, Detroit continues to reshape its roster, while Anzalone prepares for the next chapter of his career in Tampa Bay. With all the history between these two franchises over the past couple seasons, we’ll see if they cross paths again in 2026.