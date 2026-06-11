Former LSU coach Brian Kelly visits Packers minicamp

Former LSU head coach Brian Kelly was spotted at Green Bay Packers minicamp on Thursday. Multiple reporters shared photos and videos of Kelly talking to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and his father, Denny LaFleur.

While some might speculate that Kelly could be looking to get back to the NFL, that might not be the case, as he was likely catching up with the LaFleurs. Denny LaFleur was a long-time assistant coach at Central Michigan, and Kelly was the head coach for the school from 2004 to 2006. Additionally, Matt LaFleur was on Kelly’s coaching staff as a graduate assistant.

Matt LaFleur, father Denny LaFleur and Brian Kelly chatting at #Packers practice today. Tucker Kraft walks up and introduces himself to Kelly. pic.twitter.com/PGaMp5BuH1 — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) June 11, 2026

Kelly’s visit comes after he landed a new job in college football. The Memphis Commercial Appeal recently reported that Kelly is working as an unofficial consultant for the Memphis football program. He is not part of the coaching staff and will not be paid.

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“Talking to him was really good, because there’s a lot of humility in him,” Memphis head coach Charles Huff said. “He’s like, ‘There were some things that I wish I did different.’ At that level, you don’t have a chance to go backwards. But that’s given me an opportunity to kind of think about some things that we may run into that we haven’t run into yet. So it’s been really good.”

Kelly was LSU’s head coach from 2022 to midway through the 2025 season. He was let go after the Tigers went 5-3 and 2-3 in SEC play. In his nearly four seasons at LSU, Kelly posted a 43-14 record and won three bowl games.

As Kelly helps out with Memphis, he will likely keep an eye on Matt LaFleur and the Packers. LaFleur is entering his eighth season as Green Bay’s head coach and has led the team to the playoffs every season except 2022. With LaFleur as the head coach, the Packers have won three NFC North titles and have appeared in the NFC Championship game twice.