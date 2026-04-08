Former major champion Mark Calcavecchia removed from Masters for breaking no-phone policy

Former major champion Mark Calcavecchia was removed from Augusta National Golf Club on Tuesday for violating the Masters’ no-phone policy, according to Golfweek’s Adam Schupak. Calcavecchia, the winner of the 1989 British Open, was escorted out by security the day before the annual tournament began.

Augusta National strictly prohibits all patrons, including participants, from bringing their cell phone onto the course. The rule is in place to “maintain its traditional atmosphere, and even major champions are not exempt.

Calcavecchia, 65, has 18 Masters under his belt having last played the tournament in 2008. He was set to be an honorary invitee before the incident occurred. Schupak reached out to Calcavecchia to comment, who didn’t comment on it.

“I’ve got nothing negative to say about Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters, so I think we should literally hang up right now,” he said before ending the call.

Notably, The Masters has AT&T as its communication sponsor. The company makes phones available to patrons who need to make a call. Still, cell phones, laptops, tablets and two-way pagers are prohibited.

Break the rule — and get the boot. Calcavecchia, who has 13 PGA Tour wins in his career, was shown no mercy by the officials at Augusta.

Calcavecchia is a Florida Gators alum, who played in Gainesville from 1978 to 1980. He was a first-team All-SEC golfer in 1979 playing under head coach John Darr.

The 2026 Masters will tee off beginning at 7:25 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 9. Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson will serve as honorary starters with John Keefer, Haotong Li following at 7:40 a.m. ET.

They’ll try to follow last year’s magical finish with Rory McIlroy claiming his first ever Masters championship. McIlroy will tee off at 10:31 a.m., joined by Mason Howell and Cameron Young.

For Calcavecchia, it appears his stay at Augusta is over for this year. The pro golfer is still fairly active at 65. He last competed at the James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational in Boca Raton, FL last month.



