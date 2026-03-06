Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson flipped his motocross truck while attempting to make a turn during Friday’s Group 1 qualifying run ahead of this weekend’s Mint 400 off-road race in Las Vegas.

Johnson, who is tied with fellow NASCAR legends Richard Petty and Dale Earnhart for the most Cup Series championships, got his start in motorsports by participating desert off-road racing in the early 1990s. The Mint 400 is affectionately known as “The Great American Desert Race.”

Check out Johnson’s flip below:

After spending several minutes on its roof, Johnson’s off-road truck was flipped back on its wheels and was able to drive off the dirt track, according to Justin Nguyen. Johnson, a two-time Dayton 500 champion, will now start Saturday’s Mint 400 race in the back of the pack.

Johnson still competes as a NASCAR driver on a part-time basis. Last month, the 50-year-old finished 29th in the Daytona 500. In 2025, Johnson finished third at Daytona and 40th in the Coca-Cola 600.

After the race, Johnson announced that the 2027 Daytona 500 will be his final NASCAR Cup Series start.

“Next February, I’ll make my final start in the Cup Series at Daytona,” Johnson said, via Jayski’s. “I’ve been very fortunate to accomplish more than I ever imagined in this sport.”

Jimmie Johnson to serve as crew chief for Dario Franchitti in upcoming NASCAR Truck Series race

Jimmie Johnson served as the crew chief for Dario Franchitti in the Feb. 28 NASCAR Truck Series race in St. Petersburg on Feb. 28.

“I’m super excited, Tricon has incredible equipment,” Jimmie Johnson said to Above the Yellow Line Media on Sunday. “They’ve put together a really nice opportunity for us to run Dario.”

Johnson personally recruited Franchitti to run a Truck Series race after the IndyCar Series legend spent over a dozen years away from professional racing. Dollar Tree agreed to come on board as a primary sponsor.”

Dario Franchitti will drive the No. 1 Tricon Garage Toyota, his first NASCAR race since 2008. This will be his second Truck Series race, with his first occurring in 2007, when he finished 33rd at Martinsville.

“I talked him into driving a truck, and he said, ‘If I’m driving, I need you on the box,’” Johnson said. “So I’ll be on the box doing my best to not mess him up.”

— On3’s Brian Jones contributed to this report.