Former NASCAR star Bill Elliott set for motorsports return, per report

NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Bill Elliott will make his motorsports return this weekend, according to Colby Evans of The Racing Experts. Elliott will pilot his son Chase Elliott‘s No. 9 Red Bill Pro Cup car at the SVRA Vintage races at Sebring International Raceway.

“Escape the winter blues and start the race season in warm and sunny Florida, with SVRA racing at Sebring International Raceway — the spiritual home of SVRA,” SVRA’s website reads. “The season-opening weekend routinely draws hundreds of vintage race cars of all eras, makes and models, features large fields and great competition. The Hagerty Cars and Caffeine Car Show will add to the weekend festivities.

“The former military airfield has a remarkable motorsports history dating back to 1950. The challenging flat, 3.7-mile, 17-turn road course with rugged concrete and asphalt track surfaces has stood the test of time with just about every legendary series and racing driver adding to the track’s history.”

Bill Elliott back to racing at 70 years old

The 70-year-old last competed in 2022 in the now defunct Superstar Racing Experience (SRX). Elliott made a name for himself in NASCAR, becoming one of the most decorated drivers in the history of the Cup Series.

In each season from 1983 to 1990, a time in which he drove the No. 9 Ford for Melling Racing, Elliott finished sixth or better in the points standings. Elliott won his first and only Cup championship in 1988.

Elliott took the checkered flag in the Daytona 500 in 1985 and again in 1987. He is one of 13 drivers with multiple wins in the Great American Race. With 49 victories in Cup, Elliott is 19th on the all-time wins list.

He was also the most popular driver in the sport throughout the majority of his career. Elliott was a 16-time winner of the Most Popular Driver award (1984-1988, 1991-2000, 2002). Chase Elliott has won the award eight years running.