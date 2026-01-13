Former New York Giants CB Sam Beal has been missing since July

Sam Beal, a former NFL cornerback who was with the New York Giants for four years, has been missing since this past summer. Beal’s sister, Essence Zhane, went to Facebook on Monday to ask the public for help finding her brother, who has been missing since July.

“Tomorrow makes it 7 months since we’ve last heard from or seen my brother,” she wrote on social media, via Fox News. “We’ve done everything we could on our end to piece things together, and at this point, we’re in desperate need of support on all ends. I’m not here to answer a bunch of whys and how’s I just need this to land in the right direction to gain some form of answers or closure. I’m a Big sister, and I need my brother to know that We Love You and miss you, and this has been a heavy feeling for months to carry around.”

Sam Beal was last seen dropping off his girlfriend before borrowing her car to drive to a job, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System database. The 29-year-old never arrived at the job, later telling his girlfriend he was headed home to Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Sam Beal played for the Giants from 2018 to 2021

“Samuel did not bring anything with him aside from the clothes he was wearing, a pair of slides, and his wallet that contained his banking card and driver’s license,” a description of his disappearance in the database read. “The girlfriend’s vehicle was recovered in Virginia Beach, VA, by one of her family members. The vehicle was found with Samuel’s shoes and socks on the floor of the front passenger seat, along with some sand on the floor.”

Beal played college football at Western Michigan and joined the Giants in 2018 when the team selected him in the third round of the NFL Supplemental Draft. Beal missed the entire 2018 season due to a shoulder injury. The following year, Beal played in six games with three starts and totaled 26 tackles and one pass defended.

In 2020, Beal opted out because of COVID. He played in three games during the 2021 season, and the Giants cut him at the end of the year.