As the 2026 NFL Draft approaches, Garrett Nussmeier remains one of the more polarizing quarterback prospects in the class. Former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum offered a candid evaluation of where he stands.

Tannenbaum appeared on ESPN’s Get Up on Friday. There, he pointed to both the upside and the concerns that continue to define Nussmeier’s draft profile.

“Twenty-three starts. He’s slightly undersized, but he’s accurate,” Tannenbaum said. “Sometimes he makes bad decisions, and he’s careless. Similar to Carson Beck. If we can eliminate some of those mistakes, you may have a starter.”

That blend of traits, accuracy paired with inconsistency, has made Nussmeier a fascinating evaluation for NFL teams. While his arm talent and ability to operate within structure have drawn praise, decision-making remains a key talking point. Tannenbaum also highlighted durability as a potential red flag.

“I have him below Beck because of the size,” he added. “I’m a little concerned about his durability.”

That concern stems in part from Nussmeier’s 2025 season, which was impacted by an abdominal injury that limited him to just nine games. Though he still completed 67.4% of his passes for 1,927 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions, the injury clearly affected both his availability and overall performance.

It was a stark contrast from his breakout 2024 campaign, when he threw for over 4,000 yards and 29 touchdowns, firmly placing himself on the NFL radar. That season showcased the ceiling that continues to intrigue evaluators, a quarterback capable of producing at a high level when healthy and in rhythm.

Despite the questions, Nussmeier’s draft process has remained active. He’s already conducted workouts with teams like the New York Jets and Los Angeles Rams, while also completing a top-30 visit with the Indianapolis Colts. Those opportunities reflect continued league-wide interest, even as teams work through the risk-reward equation tied to his profile.

“I’ve got Zooms every day. … I’m just grateful to any organization that’s going to give me a chance,” Nussmeier said during the pre-draft process.

Moreover, scouts remain intrigued by his toughness and pocket presence. Even at just over 6-foot-1, he’s shown an ability to navigate tight spaces and deliver throws under pressure, traits that often translate at the next level.

Ultimately, Nussmeier’s evaluation comes down to refinement. If he can clean up the decision-making and prove durability isn’t a long-term issue, there’s a path to becoming a starter in the NFL.

But as Tannenbaum made clear, those questions are significant. Additionally, they’re likely to shape exactly where he lands, as he readies for next week’s life-changing NFL Draft.