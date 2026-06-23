Former NFL GM tells Brendan Sorsby camp to 'take your punishment' after NFL denies supplemental draft petition

The NFL formally denied Brendan Sorsby‘s petition to enter the 2026 NFL Supplemental Draft on Tuesday, informing the embattled former Texas Tech quarterback the league wouldn’t hold its special summer draft just for him. Instead, in a letter from the NFL’s general counsel, Larry Feranzani, the league admonished Sorsby for pursuing litigation rather than accepting NCAA discipline and recommended he enter the NFL through next year’s draft in April 2027.

Sorsby, who dismissed his legal challenge last week after the NCAA ruled him permanently ineligible in May due to repeated and admitted violations of its gambling rules, was seeking to move on with his football career by participating in the NFL’s supplemental draft, which hasn’t been held in several years. Sorsby’s attorney, Jeffrey Kessler, challenged the NFL’s framing in its rejection letter that suggested the extenuating circumstances of Sorsby’s situation weren’t properly addressed in his petition.

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Kessler, who is among the nation’s top antitrust attorneys and lead counsel for the NFL Players Association, told On3’s Pete Nakos that he plans to legally challenge the NFL’s decision, calling it a clear “violation” of the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement with the NFLPA. It would be the second legal challenge Sorsby’s team has filed on his behalf in the last few months, following last month’s eligibility case against the NCAA, during which Sorsby was awarded a temporary injunction on June 8 that briefly rescinded the NCAA’s eligibility ban and allowed him to play the upcoming 2026 college football season.

Amid all the war of words — from the NFL, the NCAA, Texas Tech officials, Sorsby’s legal team, and Sorsby himself — former Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon advised the former Red Raiders quarterback and his camp to stop talking and “take your punishment and move forward.”

“I get from a legality standpoint, and as an attorney, you have to do what you have to do. But for the people around Brendan Sorsby right now, y’all have done enough talking. Just move forward. Let’s figure out a way to move forward,” Carthon said Tuesday on CBS Sports HQ. “This young man has been through a lot from the time he was found in violation of breaking (NCAA) rules or whatever the case my be in terms of gambling, to Texas Tech coming out and making a ton of statements, to the agent coming out and making a ton of statements, to now the attorney coming out.

"For the people that around Brendan Sorsby right now … y'all have done enough talking."



Former Titans GM @RanCarthon with a message for Sorsby's camp on how to move forward after being denied entry into the Supplemental Draft. pic.twitter.com/eT1n8cqZm3 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) June 23, 2026

“Listen, the best thing for this kid, through the eyes of NFL front offices, is to take your punishment and move forward,” Carthon continued. “That’s the only way through for this kid and allowing him to push forward with his life. At this point, too many other let’s call them adults are making too many statements on this kid’s behalf that are only going to hurt him down the road.”

Sorsby announced his intention to part ways with Texas Tech on June 15, one week after a retired Texas state judge granted him a temporary injunction that restored his collegiate eligibility after the NCAA declared him ineligible for notorious sports gambling. The 22-year-old Sorsby admitted placing thousands of bets totaling more than $90,000 over a four-year period between 2022-26, including more than 40 wagers on Indiana football games in 2022 when he was a freshman reserve with the Hoosiers. Those betting activities carried over to his time at Cincinnati, which was reportedly notified of Sorsby’s gambling proclivities in Aug. 2025, according to USA Today’s Matt Hayes.

The NFL cited Sorsby’s past gambling activities in its rejection letter and noted his petition to enter the supplemental draft did not directly address any of those admitted issues. The NFL’s letter is also critical of how Sorsby sought legal recourse rather than accept the NCAA’s discipline for breaking its rules.

Sorsby submitted his petition to enter the NFL’s supplemental draft last Tuesday after a mutual split with Texas Tech despite winning a temporary injunction against the NCAA’s permanent eligibility ban for his past gambling activities on June 8. The injunction sparked widespread pushback throughout the college football world, especially within the Big 12, where league leaders were pressuring the conference to sanction Texas Tech for its tentative plan to play Sorsby in 2026.