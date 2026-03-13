Just one day after he was released by the Arizona Cardinals, the Minnesota Vikings signed two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray to a one-year contract. The move was a no-brainer for Minnesota, as it will pay just $1.3 million of Murray’s $36.8 million salary for the 2026 season. Arizona will pay the remaining amount.

Murray spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Arizona Cardinals. Across those seven years, Murray recorded 20,460 passing yards (third most in team history) and 121 passing touchdowns (third most in team history). He played in just five games in 2025, passing for 962 yards and six touchdowns with three interceptions.

Former NFL Mike Tannenbaum was a huge fan of the deal, claiming the move could be the NFL’s ‘most consequential transaction in the last five years’ on Friday morning’s Get Up.

“This may be the most consequential transaction in the last five years in the NFL, to get a starting quarterback at 29 years old for $1.3 million,” Tannenbaum said. “When you think about the cap, it’s at $300 million dollars. To pay a starting quarterback, a 29-year-old just $1.3 million dollars, that’s incredible value. When you think about this team, they won nine games last year with really below average play between Max Brosmer, J.J. McCarthy, and Carson Wentz.

“It’s amazing how impactful this move can be. If they win two more games, they can win the division. And, their quarterback is making the league minimum. Again, context is everythning. Starting quarterbacks are making upwards of $60 million dollars. Look, I’m not saying he should be at the top of the market, but this is incredible value with a lot of high impact. If it doesn’t work out, there’s very little downside.”

Kyler Murray signing puts future of J.J. McCarthy in doubt

Murray’s addition to the Minnesota Vikings certainly muddles the future of 2024 First Round NFL Draft selection J.J. McCarthy. McCarthy did not play in 2024 due to a torn meniscus in the preseason, but entered the 2025 season as Minnesota’s starter at quarterback. The front office decided to go all in on McCarthy and let Sam Darnold walk, a season after leading the Vikings to a 14-3 record.

While Darnold led the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl victory, McCarthy struggled mightily in his true rookie season. The Michigan alum played in just 10 games, where he passed for 1,632 yards and 11 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. Minnesota was 6-4 in games he played in.

“It’s over for J.J. (McCarthy),” ESPN’s Louis Riddick said on Wednesday’s ‘NFL Live‘. “If they sign (Kyler Murray), it’s over. If you bring Kyler Murray in there, it’s a new system for him. He has to get reps. You have to actually see him take enough snaps with the starters in order to have enough intel to figure out whether to not ‘this is a guy who levels us up at this quarterback position’.

“Given what happened to them before with Sam (Darnold), if (Kyler) ends up winning the job and winds up playing well, they’re not gonna let him go. They’re gonna wind up saying ‘we need to figure this out now for the future and see how we keep him longterm’.

Following the Murray signing, Minnesota boasts three quarterbacks on the roster in Murray, McCarthy, and Brosmer.