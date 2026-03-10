Darron Lee, a former NFL linebacker who played for multiple teams, used ChatGPT after allegedly murdering his girlfriend in their home in Tennessee, prosecutors said during a court hearing on Monday, per TMZ Sports. Lee is accused of murdering Gabriella Perpetuo in February.

Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp said that Darron Lee asked ChatGPT what to do when someone was not responsive the day before Perpetuo was found dead. The message read: “Don’t know what to do right now, Fiancée did her crazy thing again, and now she’s messed up, I wake up and she has two swollen eyes (i didn’t do anything, self inflicted). She stabbed herself, slit her eye? Idk, but she isn’t waking up or responding, what do I do?”

Former NFL player Darron Lee used ChatGPT to try & help clean up a crime scene. pic.twitter.com/ogafNESxmd — Sherpa (@LLMSherpa) March 10, 2026

Prosecutors showed one of the alleged responses from ChatGPT, which said, “Here’s what to say without framing it as ‘police trouble.'” Wamp said that Lee was using ChatGPT as a legal advisor to help him cover up the crime scene.

Lee has been charged with first-degree murder and tampering with or fabricating evidence. Perpetuo’s family has launched a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral expenses and attorney fees, and they have raised over $62,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.

Darron Lee won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs

“Gabriella was a victim to domestic violence and abuse,” the page read. “She is unfortunately no longer with us. She was residing in Tennessee when this happened and is currently still there. Her parents Monique and Nilson have traveled there to go and try to get her back home to Florida as soon as possible so family and friends can say their final goodbyes.

“…We’d like to help take some weight off their shoulders in any way possible. My condolences to anyone who is hurting right now and knew Gabriella. She was loved by so many and loved those around her with her whole heart.”

Lee, who also played at Ohio State, began his NFL career in 2016, when the New York Jets selected him in the first round of the NFL Draft. He spent three seasons with the Jets before joining the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019. Lee also played for the Buffalo Bills in 2020 and was a member of the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2021 offseason. The Raiders cut Lee before the 2021 season began.

In five NFL seasons, Lee registered 273 tackles, four sacks, three interceptions, and one defensive touchdown. Lee won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs in 2019.