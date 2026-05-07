Former NFL LB Shawne Merriman sued for over $2 million in unpaid loans

Shawne Merriman, a former NFL linebacker who spent the majority of his career with the San Diego Chargers (now Los Angeles Chargers), is being taken to federal court. According to TMZ Sports, Merriman has been sued for fraud by a company claiming that he owes more than $2.5 million.

TMZ obtained the court documents, which said a company called ARI Agent LLC claims that Shawne Merriman took millions of dollars in financing but has not made any payments. The company says the former Chargers star borrowed money for his company, Lights Out XF, which focuses on entertainment and martial arts.

ARI said Merriman ran the company into the ground, leading to no reliable revenue and the inability to meet simple obligations. The company said this is not a “routine default or simple contract dispute, but a deliberate, coordinated, multi-step scheme by Merriman to commit fraud, coercion, misrepresentation, and obstruction — all designed to avoid repayment and accountability.”

ARI also claimed that Merriman sent threatening messages to deter the lender from recovering the money. In a response to TMZ, Merriman said, “We filed a lawsuit against A.R.I. in Nevada some months ago, and the matter is ongoing. I’m still hopeful there’s a resolution, but for now I’ll let the legal process take its course.”

Looking at Shawne Merriman’s NFL career

After playing for Maryland from 2002 to 2004, Merriman entered the NFL in 2005. The Chargers selected him in the first round (No. 12 overall) in the draft, and he made an immediate impact.

During his rookie season, the now-41-year-old registered 57 tackles, 10 sacks, four passes defended, and two forced fumbles. Merriman was selected to the Pro Bowl and won the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Award.

He played nearly five more seasons with the Chargers and was selected to the Pro Bowl two more times and named to the All-Pro Team twice. During the 2010 season, the Chargers waived Merriman, and the Buffalo Bills quickly picked him up. He did not play for the Bills that season, as he suffered an Achilles tendon injury in November and was placed on season-ending injury reserve. Merriman played for the Bills in 2011 and 2012 before announcing his retirement in March 2013.