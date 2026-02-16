Former NFL OL, Temple star Tre' Johnson dies at 54

Former NFL offensive lineman Tre’ Johnson passed away at 54 years old Sunday, according to his wife Iren’s FaceBook post. Johnson played for Temple prior to to his nine-year pro career.

“It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that my husband, Tre’ Johnson, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly … during a brief family trip,” Irene Johnson wrote. “His four children, Chloe, EJ, EZ and Eden, extended family, friends, and I are devastated and in shock.

“If you know Tre’ you know what a devoted and loving father, he was to his children. Tre’ lived for his kid’s sports activities and supported them through every practice and game until he took his last breath. He shared his passion for Frenchie’s and riding his motorcycle with me and his fellow biking buddies.”

One of the finest offensive linemen in the history of Temple football, Johnson, who played for the Owls from 1989-93, was a three-time All-Big East selection. He earned third team All-American honors as a senior. He was a finalist for The Lombardi Award and played in the 1993 Senior Bowl.

Tre’ Johnson was drafted with the No. 31 overall pick in the 1994 NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins. He played for the team through 2000 and spent the 2001 season with the Cleveland Browns.

Johnson returned to Washington in 2002 for his final season. He was also a Pro Bowler in 1999. Following his football career, he became a history teacher at the Landon School in Bethesda, Maryland.

However, health issues forced him to take a leave of absence, per his wife. He is survived by his wife and kids.