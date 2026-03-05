Former NFL player Robert Nkemdiche was taken to jail after trying to smuggle groceries, TMZ reported Wednesday. The store did not want to press charges, but police found multiple warrants.

The incident occurred last week at a Kroger in Georgia, according to TMZ. Nkemdiche was seen carrying “many large objects, square and rectangular shapes, consistent with concealed grocery items, inside his sweatpants,” according to a police report obtained by the publication.

TMZ also reported that an officer made contact with Nkemdiche after he walked toward a gas station, and he was placed in handcuffs. They found frozen grocery items, as well as candy bars and almond milk, after searching parking lots at the store and the gas station after he said he didn’t have anything else in his pants.

When police ran Nkemdiche’s name, they found three warrants in Georgia in the system, according to TMZ. He was taken to jail and booked.

Nkemdiche has had run-ins with the law before. In March 2025, he was arrested in Kennesaw, Ga. for disorderly conduct, driving while impaired by alcohol, driving with a suspended license and driving without proof of insurance, according to the Marietta Daily Journal.

Robert Nkemdiche put together a standout college football career at Ole Miss from 2013-15 before heading to the NFL. The Arizona Cardinals selected him in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft and he remained with the franchise until 2019 when they waived him with a failed physical designation. The Miami Dolphins then signed him to a one-year deal in 2019.

From there, Nkemdiche landed with the Seattle Seahawks in 2021 before spending time on the San Francisco 49ers practice squad in 2022. He then bounced around the UFL, IFL and CFL from 2023-24 and has not played competitive football since.

Prior to his NFL career, Nkemdiche was an All-American at Ole Miss. He earned second team All-America honors while also becoming a first team All-SEC selection as a junior in 2015. That season, he had 29 total tackles along with 7.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks, as well as two passes defended. On the whole, he had 92 total tackles, 17 TFLs and 6.0 sacks during his three-year college football career.