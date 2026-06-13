Former NFL veteran, 49ers first round pick Aldon Smith dead at 36

Former NFL veteran San Francisco 49ers defensive end Aldon Smith has died, the team announced on Saturday. He was 36 years old.

“We are devastated by the sudden tragic passing of Aldon Smith,” the team wrote. “Aldon’s undeniable talent and sheer dominance on the field were on display from the moment he joined our organization, having recorded one of the best rookie seasons the National Football League has seen. Beyond his excellence as a player, Aldon will be remembered for his infectious smile that lit up every room he walked into. Our entire organization sends its deepest condolences to the Smith family and all who knew and loved Aldon.”

The seventh overall pick out of Missouri in the 2011 NFL Draft, Smith earned First Team All-Pro honors and made the Pro Bowl with the 49ers in 2012. That season, Smith had an astounding 66 combined tackles, 18 of which were for loss, and 19.5 quarterback sacks. It is easy to see how he earned those honors.

Smith played four seasons for the 49ers but was then released after his third DUI arrest. He was arrested on those charges in 2013, 2015 and a second time in 2015. Smith’s legal issues were a huge storyline in what led to his issues in having a long, successful NFL career.

“Sad day,” then-49ers coach Jim Tomsula said at the time of Smith’s release, per ESPN. “This is a day that doesn’t have anything to do about football. … Although he won’t be playing football for the San Francisco 49ers, he will be supported and helped, and he will not have to walk this path alone. That comes from our ownership down. … We’re not worried about football. This has nothing to do with football.

“If one person out there reads [about] this and you’re struggling, get help. Go get it. You’re worth it. You’re worth it. There’s value in every human being. Go get the help. You don’t have to walk alone. Find it, it’s there.”

In addition to DUIs, Smith violated the NFL’s substance abuse policy multiple times, including in November of 2015. That test resulted in a year-long suspension. Smith was not reinstated by the NFL for multiple years, resulting in him not playing football from 2016-2019.

The Dallas Cowboys signed Smith in April of 2020. He played for the team for one season, in which he recorded 48 total tackles, five of which were for loss, and five sacks. It was his final season playing in the NFL.