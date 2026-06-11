Former NFL WR Henry Ruggs denied parole nearly five years after deadly crash

Former NFL wide receiver Henry Ruggs was denied parole nearly five years after killing a woman in a car crash in Las Vegas, according to the Associated Press. Ruggs drove his sports car at speeds up to 156 mph on Nov. 2, 202, slamming into another vehicle that killed the driver, Tina Tintor, and her dog, Max.

The Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners made the ruling on Thursday. Ruggs, a former first-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders, pleaded guilty in May 2023 to felony DUI causing death and misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter. He was sentenced to three-to-10 years in prison in August 2023.

Prosecutors said that Ruggs’ blood-alcohol level taken within two hours after the crash was 0.16 percent. He was reportedly at TopGolf, a sports entertainment venue in Las Vegas, before the crash. The next time Ruggs will go before the parole board will be three months before his mandatory parole release date on Aug. 24. 2027.

The Raiders selected Ruggs No. 12 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. He played in 13 games during the 2020 season and caught 26 passes for 452 yards and two touchdowns. The following season, Ruggs played in seven games and caught 24 passes for 469 yards and TDs before the Raiders released him on the same day the crash happened.

Last year, Ruggs spoke at a Hope for Prisoners event in Las Vegas and apologized to the Tintor’s family. “One, I wish I could turn back the hands of time,” he said in a video taken by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I would love for them to meet the real Henry Ruggs and not the one that was escaping from something. I sincerely apologize for not only being a part of that situation, but the fact my face is always in the news, it’s always in the newspaper. So they have to constantly be reminded of the situation, be reminded of me.”

This story is developing.