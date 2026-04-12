Ted Ginn Jr. has been arrested in the state of Texas for DUI, it was revealed on Saturday night. Ginn is currently a head coach in the UFL, leading the Columbus Aviators. At the time of writing, bond has not been posted.

Now, the Aviators are going to have a little bit of a different setup moving forward. Ginn will not be on the sideline on Sunday afternoon, where they are set to play the Dallas Renegades. Instead, offensive coordinator Todd Haley will take over as the interim head coach.

UFL Columbus Aviators HC Ted Ginn Jr. was arrested in Texas for DUI.



With a game on Sunday, the UFL announced that OC Todd Haley will serve as interim HC. pic.twitter.com/yW4n3LKCFK — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 12, 2026

Kickoff at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, TX, between the Aviators and Renegades is scheduled for noon ET and 11 a.m. local time. Columbus is off to a poor start, losing its first two games of the season. The opposite can be said of the home team, as Dallas is 2-0 to start the year. Both are looking to get in the win column, just for different reasons.