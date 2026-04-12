It was announced during Saturday night’s UFC 327 event that former Olympic gold medalist, Gable Steveson, has officially signed with the UFC.

Steveson will make his debut at UFC 329 on July 11 in Las Vegas. The Ultimate Fighting Championship marks the next career step for the Minnesota alum, who has previously ventured into the WWE and the NFL.

The Apple Valley native is 3-0 in MMA fights, with his last win coming over Hugo Lezama at February’s Mexico Fight League 3 in Monterrey, Mexico. He is trained by UFC Hall of Famer Jon ‘Bones’ Jones.

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El medallista olímpico de oro y ex súper estrella de la WWE, Gable Steveson, ha firmado con la UFC. Hará su debut en UFC 329 el 11 de julio en Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/OgDf9AQoKT — Lucha Libre Online (@luchalibreonlin) April 12, 2026

Ahead of his UFC 327 bout against Justin Hokit Saturday night, Heavyweight Curtis Blaydes discussed Steveson’s future in the company. Blaydes lost to Hokit, in a fight that Daniel Cormier coined as ‘one of the best Heavyweight fights of all time’.

“I think he’s a lot better grappler than (Hokit), but he doesn’t have the reach. So I feel like that’s going to be an issue,” Blaydes said at media day. “It hasn’t been an issue yet, but you give him a longer guy who knows how to sprawl, that could be a problem. I’d like to see him have to figure that out before he gets to the UFC. I don’t want him to be overly rushed and get exposed. If he believes, then all power to him.”

Gable Steveson has previously made stops in WWE, NFL prior to UFC debut

Steveson rose to national prominence at Minnesota, in which he accrued a stellar 85-2 record across his four-year collegiate wrestling career. He went on to win a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, along with winning Gold at the 2021 St. Louis and 2022 Detroit Division I Championships.

Following his collegiate wrestling career, however, Steveson attempted to make his name in a different sport. He made his on-screen WWE debut at 2021’s SummerSlam event, and was eventually drafted to Monday Night Raw in the 2021 WWE Draft.

He, however, never competed in a match on the main roster and was sent down to NXT (WWE’s developmental brand). He competed in just one match, which took place against Baron Corbin at 2022’s The Great American Bash. The match ended in a No Contest and received heavy backlash from fans, which eventually led to his departure from the company.

Steveson signed a three-year contract with the Buffalo Bills following his WWE release in May 31, but he was subsequently released in August of 2024. He now attempts to conquer the UFC, and we won’t have to wait long for him to make his debut.