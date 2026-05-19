Former Panthers QB Steve Beuerlein believes team can be 'a factor in the NFC'

Steve Beuerlein would love to see the Carolina Panthers do some big things in 2026. The former Panthers QB recently spoke to On3 about his outlook on the team this upcoming season.

“I’m a huge Panthers fan. I really hope that the end of the season last year that got them into the playoffs will be the significant development that really allows them to make that jump,” Steve Beuerlein told On3. “It’s been a long time since they’ve been competitive, and Bryce Young is a quarterback that I think everybody still has a lot of questions about, but I’d love to see him have success and take that jump and really establish himself.”

Beurelin went on to say that he liked what the Panthers did in this year’s draft and believes the defense got better during the offseason. The former Pro Bowl QB also enjoyed watching wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan make plays last year.

Steve Beuerlein says the NFC South ‘is there for the taking’

“I think he’s going to prove himself to be one of the elite receivers in the NFL this year,” Beuerlein said. “And if Bryce Young can just develop on what he built last year, the progress that he made last year, I think they can be a very competitive team, and that division obviously is there for the taking. So if they step up and come out of the blocks hot this year, there’s no reason to believe that they can’t be a factor in the NFC.”

The Panthers finished with an 8-9 record last year and tied the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons for first in the NFC South. Carolina won the tiebreaker due to having the best head-to-head record among the three teams and lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card round of the playoffs. It was the first time the Panthers reached the playoffs since the 2017 season.

Beuerlein was a member of the Panthers from 1996 to 2000. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 1999 after throwing for 4,436 yards and 36 touchdowns. Beuerlein played in the NFL from 1987 to 2003 and won a Super Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys as a backup QB in 1992.