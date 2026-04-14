Former Ryan Blaney tire changer Skip Flores calls for changes to No. 12 pit crew after repeated mistakes

Ryan Blaney has had as much raw speed as anyone to begin the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. Only one driver — Kyle Larson — has led more laps than him through eight races, and the Team Penske driver sits second behind Tyler Reddick in the points standings.

Blaney has done all of that despite having a pit crew that ranks near the bottom in the series. Mistakes on pit road have been a constant issue for the No. 12 team, and they were again in Sunday’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Blaney qualified on the pole, giving him the No. 1 pit stall. Blaney, who finished second in Stage 2, lost five positions on pit road ahead of the Stage 3 restart following a slow stop. Blaney would finish runner-up to Ty Gibbs.

Pit road issues are nothing new for the No. 12 team. Last season, when the mistakes were happening early in the season, changes were made. Notably, tire changer Ryan “Skip” Flores was replaced. Flores, who hosts the “Stacking Pennies” podcast alongside Corey LaJoie, talked about the No. 12 team’s performance thus far, questioning their confidence level at this point.

“Now look, they have zero confidence. They’re gonna have zero confidence,” Flores said. “The one thing they did this week — yes, they lost a bunch of spots — but they kept them in the race. Look, it’s gotta get better. We can’t hide from it anymore, we can’t fluff it, it’s gotta get better. You cannot be continually 20th, 25th on speed on the day, especially in the first pit stall. They did everything they had to do to win the race, which at the end of the day, is what it’s about.

“You didn’t have loose wheels, you didn’t have penalties, you didn’t stick him 30th like a lot of teams did with, we saw a bunch of equipment interference calls, which is when there’s a car parked in front of you, and you roll your right front into their pit stall. We saw a lot of speeding penalties. If you bury yourself in 30th at Bristol, your day is done, you’re a lap down. They didn’t do that to him; they kept him in the top-10.”

"It's gotta get better."@SkipFlores gives his take on the No. 12 team's pit road struggles on the newest episode of Stacking Pennies. pic.twitter.com/HBWWeHbHj3 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 14, 2026

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 team have one clear weakness

The slow stop before Stage 3 was the only major miscue for the No. 12 team on pit road at Bristol. It sure beats having loose wheels and other significant errors, but losing track position on pit road obviously makes Blaney’s job more difficult.

Heading into Bristol, Blaney had lost 86 spots on pit road this season, FOX Sports‘ Larry McReynolds said on the FS1 broadcast. That was 30 more than the next driver. As for potential changes, Blaney said during the Easter break that it wasn’t under consideration. But after what occurred at Bristol, Flores believes everything should be on the table.

“But when you’re pitting from the lead, and you’re going out sixth, there’s gotta be something that changes,” Flores said. “When I got pulled off of that car last year, we were way better than they are right now. At this race last year — this is the race I got replaced in last year — we were sixth overall on the day. … There comes a point where it’s ‘OK, we’ve given you guys enough runway. Something’s gotta change.'”