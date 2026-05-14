Former Steelers QB Devlin 'Duck' Hodges marries country singer Lainey Wilson

Former Pittsburgh Steelers QB Devlin “Duck” Hodges is a married man, as he tied the knot with country music superstar Lainey Wilson. Per Vogue, the ceremony took place at The Ruskin in Dickson, Tennessee, on Sunday, May 10.

“You could hear the water trickling down and birds singing, and we had a nice spring breeze,” Lainey Wilson told Vogue. “I arrived in a white horse-drawn carriage and walked down the aisle with my Deddy to join Duck at the altar.” Wilson and Hodges were married by her friend and mentor, Wes Williams. The couple then took communion together during the ceremony in front of their family and friends.

CONGRATS: Iconic Pittsburgh #Steelers quarterback Duck Hodges announced that he got married l to country star Lainey Wilson.



👏❤️



Congratulations to Duck and Lainey — wishing them all the best in their marriage! pic.twitter.com/VbJkNGF8eb — MLFootball (@MLFootball) May 14, 2026

“My absolute dream ceremony,” Wilson added. “There’s a small waterfall flowing down the hill behind the altar and windows. The waterfall is what convinced us to do the ceremony in this spot.”

Devlin “Duck” Hodges and Lainey Wilson began dating in 2021, when the two were set up on a blind date. After four years of dating, Hodges, who played college football at Samford, asked Wilson to marry him in February 2025 at country singer and songwriter George Jones’ in Franklin, Tennessee.

“He had it set up with rose petals and pictures of the two of us from the last five years,” Wilson said. “We love George Jones, and he knew it would mean a lot to me to do it right there on George’s front porch.”

More on Devlin ‘Duck Hodges’ and Lainey Wilson

Hodges signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He started the 2019 season on the practice squad but was promoted to the active roster after Ben Roethlisberger suffered an injury early in the season. Hodges played in eight games with six starts in 2019 and completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 1,063 yards, five touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

In 2020, Hodges spent the entire year on the practice squad. The following season, Hodges signed with the Los Angeles Rams but was cut before the regular season began. In November 2021, Hodges signed with the Ottawa Redblacks of the Canadian Football League. After struggling during his first season with the team, Hodges retired from football in April 2022.

Wilson has had a lot of success in her music career. She has won nine Country Music Association Awards and won a Grammy Award for Best Country Album in 2024. Wilson has also made her way into Hollywood, starring in the hit TV series Yellowstone and appearing in the film Reminders of Him.