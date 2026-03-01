The Philadelphia Eagles are bringing a new voice into the offensive staff room, according to a report from the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Former Houston Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson is set to link up with head coach Nick Sirianni and new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion.

Johnson was the quarterbacks coach for the Texans from 2023-25, surviving a couple different offensive staffing iterations. However, play at the position had stagnated.

Earlier this week, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Jerrod Johnson and the Texans were parting ways. That freed Johnson up to pursue other jobs, and he ultimately landed one with the Eagles.

Though his current role is unspecified with the Eagles, he has mostly worked with quarterbacks in the recent past. Before he joined the Texans, Jerrod Johnson was an assistant quarterbacks coach for the Minnesota Vikings in 2022.

He also served as an offensive quality control coach for the Indianapolis Colts from 2020-21 after working on the Bill Walsh diversity coaching fellowship there in 2019. He also held that role with the San Francisco 49ers in 2017.

Jerrod Johnson played at Texas A&M from 2006-10. He was a quarterback and the preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2010.

Eagles were declined for an OC interview

Recent reports revealed that the Philadelphia Eagles were turned down for a potential offensive coordinator interview prior to landing new coordinator Sean Mannion. Dallas rejected an offer.

When the Eagles were looking for their offensive coordinator, a division rival’s coach caught their eye. Nick Sirianni wanted the opportunity to interview Klayton Adams, the Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator. Adams had just wrapped up his first season in Dallas after previously being the Arizona Cardinals’ offensive line coach.

Dallas head coach Brian Schottenheimer denied the request. Since there was no promotion at stake for Adams, Schottenheimer had the right to do so. He explained how the entire situation unfolded, actually directly talking to Sirianni. While Schottenheimer understood the sentiment, the decision appeared to be an easy one after the request from the Eagles.

“It was funny because when Nick called me — there’s different ways you can do it,” Schottenheimer said of the request. “You can send in slips and things like that. Nick, of course, called me and said ‘Hey, I’ve got a question to ask you. I want to send a letter in for Klayton.’ I said, ‘Uh, don’t bother, buddy. I’m going to have to deny you on that one.’ He said, ‘I’m not calling the plays.’ I said, ‘I’m going to have to deny you.’

“So then, we started talking about our kids. He’s like, ‘Yeah, I would’ve done the same thing but I had to ask.’ Look, Klayton is a stud. His energy is amazing. Nick wasn’t wrong for trying.”

On3’s Griffin McVeigh also contributed to this report.