Report: Former Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson joining Eagles offensive staff
The Philadelphia Eagles are bringing a new voice into the offensive staff room, according to a report from the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Former Houston Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson is set to link up with head coach Nick Sirianni and new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion.
Johnson was the quarterbacks coach for the Texans from 2023-25, surviving a couple different offensive staffing iterations. However, play at the position had stagnated.
Earlier this week, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Jerrod Johnson and the Texans were parting ways. That freed Johnson up to pursue other jobs, and he ultimately landed one with the Eagles.
Though his current role is unspecified with the Eagles, he has mostly worked with quarterbacks in the recent past. Before he joined the Texans, Jerrod Johnson was an assistant quarterbacks coach for the Minnesota Vikings in 2022.
He also served as an offensive quality control coach for the Indianapolis Colts from 2020-21 after working on the Bill Walsh diversity coaching fellowship there in 2019. He also held that role with the San Francisco 49ers in 2017.
Jerrod Johnson played at Texas A&M from 2006-10. He was a quarterback and the preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2010.
Eagles were declined for an OC interview
Recent reports revealed that the Philadelphia Eagles were turned down for a potential offensive coordinator interview prior to landing new coordinator Sean Mannion. Dallas rejected an offer.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Bruin Report Online joins On3 | Rivals
Legendary UCLA fan site joins network
- 2Breaking
Buff Stampede joins On3 | Rivals
Historic Colorado fan site joins network
- 3New
Chad Baker-Mazara
USC announces no longer on team
- 4
Bracketology
Shakeup after chaotic Saturday
- 5
Dominiq Ponder
Colorado QB dies at 23
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
When the Eagles were looking for their offensive coordinator, a division rival’s coach caught their eye. Nick Sirianni wanted the opportunity to interview Klayton Adams, the Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator. Adams had just wrapped up his first season in Dallas after previously being the Arizona Cardinals’ offensive line coach.
Dallas head coach Brian Schottenheimer denied the request. Since there was no promotion at stake for Adams, Schottenheimer had the right to do so. He explained how the entire situation unfolded, actually directly talking to Sirianni. While Schottenheimer understood the sentiment, the decision appeared to be an easy one after the request from the Eagles.
“It was funny because when Nick called me — there’s different ways you can do it,” Schottenheimer said of the request. “You can send in slips and things like that. Nick, of course, called me and said ‘Hey, I’ve got a question to ask you. I want to send a letter in for Klayton.’ I said, ‘Uh, don’t bother, buddy. I’m going to have to deny you on that one.’ He said, ‘I’m not calling the plays.’ I said, ‘I’m going to have to deny you.’
“So then, we started talking about our kids. He’s like, ‘Yeah, I would’ve done the same thing but I had to ask.’ Look, Klayton is a stud. His energy is amazing. Nick wasn’t wrong for trying.”
On3’s Griffin McVeigh also contributed to this report.