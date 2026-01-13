Former USMNT goalkeeper Brad Guzan offers advice to team ahead of 2026 World Cup

Brad Guzan is ready for the United States men’s national soccer team (USMNT) to make some noise in the 2026 World Cup. On3 caught up with the former USMNT goalkeeper during a World Cup Final Draw viewing party in Atlanta last month and asked him what advice he would give to the team ahead of the tournament, which will be played in North America this summer.

“The best advice I would give them, especially in a tournament like this, like the World Cup, especially being in our backyard, is to enjoy it,” Brad Guzan told On3 and a group of reporters in December. “I still carry those memories and friendships and relationships that I was fortunate enough to have throughout my time as a player, part of those tournaments. And the fact that it’s in their backyard, this will never happen again in the near future. And so they need to enjoy it. Enjoy the support, and know that an entire country is behind them.”

This year’s World Cup will take place in different cities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. This is the first time three different counties will host the tournament, and it’s the first time the U.S. has hosted the World Cup since 1994. In that tournament, the U.S. lost to Brazil in the Round of 16.

Overall, the team has had mixed results in the World Cup. It has yet to win the tournament, and the team’s best finish is third place in 1930. In 2022, the USMNT reached the Round of 16. It was an improvement, as the team did not qualify for the tournament in 2018.

Guzan was a goalkeeper for the USMNT from 2006 to 2021. The former South Carolina star did not see any action in the 2010 World Cup, as he backed up Tim Howard. Guzan competed in the 2014 World Cup and helped the team reach the Round of 16.

Along with Guzan’s international career, he is known for his time in Major League Soccer. The 41-year-old was named MLS Goalkeeper of the Year in 2007, selected an All-Star in 2018 and 2019, and he helped Atlanta United win the MLS Cup in 2018.