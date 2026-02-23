Former Vikings, Virginia Tech player Ronyell Whitaker dead at 46

The Minnesota Vikings are mourning the death of a former player on Sunday night, just one day after news broke that receiver Rondale Moore had died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Former Vikings defensive back Ronyell Whitaker died on Sunday, the team announced.

His family issued a statement confirming the death. It read, in part:

“The Whitaker family is heartbroken to share the passing of our beloved son, brother and friend, Ronyell Deshawn Whitaker, who departed this life on Feb. 22, 2026. … During this incredibly difficult time, we ask for prayers, love and privacy as our family grieves this tremendous loss and celebrates the life of a man who meant so much to so many.”

