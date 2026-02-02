FOX NASCAR announces changes to broadcast booth for 2026 season

FOX Sports announced on Monday major changes to its broadcast booth for the 2026 NASCAR Truck Series season. Jamie Little, who served as the series’ play-by-play announcer in 2025, will return this season, albeit in a shared role.

Little will be on the call alongside Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano for the Feb. 13 season opener at Daytona International Speedway. From there, she will share play-by-play duties with Eric Brennan and Brent Stover. It’s a call-up of sorts for Brennan and Stover, who both have experience calling races in the ARCA Menards Series.

“FOX Sports embarks on its 24th season of NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series coverage in 2026,” FOX Sports said in a press release. “Little, the first and only female play-by-play announcer in NASCAR, calls the season opener from Daytona on Friday, Feb. 13, at 7:30 PM ET on FS1, with analysis from Harvick and three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano.

“[Josh] Sims, [Mamba] Smith and veteran broadcaster Amanda Busick report from pit road at Daytona. Veteran motorsports announcers Eric Brennan and Brent Stover also handle play-by-play duties in 2026.”

NASCAR Truck Series booth will look different in 2026

Little, the longtime pit road reporter, shared the play-by-play role with Adam Alexander in 2023 and 2024. Alexander then left the network for The CW, Prime Video, and TNT Sports. Little took over the full-time role this past season. She will continue to serve as a pit reporter during the Cup Series broadcasts.

On that front, no changes. Mike Joy is back in the booth as play-by-play man. He will be joined by Harvick and Clint Bowyer for a third consecutive season.