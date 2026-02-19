FOX ratings revealed for 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500
The 2025 Daytona 500 has come and gone, and FOX just released the viewer ratings for the first race of the NASCAR Cup Series season. The race had 7,489,000 viewers, an 11% jump from last year (6,761,000.)
This year’s Daytona 500 peaked at 9,154,000 viewers on FOX from 5:30 – 5:45 p.m. ET. It was also the most-watched Great American Race since 2023 (8,173,000).
NASCAR fans witnessed a wild finish at this year’s Daytona 500. The final lap featured two wrecks, and Tyler Reddick crossed the finish line first despite not leading a single lap during the race.
During the post-race press conference, Reddick shared his thoughts on the final lap.
“Well, it wasn’t until I was basically back around in front of the speedway on the cool-down lap when someone finally said, yes, you won the race, because obviously a number of these races have played out where — I mean, I crossed the start-finish line first, but in the moment, I’m not looking for the flashing yellow lights or the green light on the fence, so I’m just, Did I win? Did I win? Are you sure we won?” Reddick said.
“I watched a lot of NASCAR racing growing up, but I would never miss a Daytona 500 as a little kid growing up out in California, sitting with my family on Sunday watching this race. I — again, dreamed of one day just having an opportunity to run in this race. I’ve had — this is my eighth opportunity to run this race, I believe, and it wasn’t the smoothest day, but when it mattered at the end, we did a really good job of being in the mix.”
Michael Jordan loves being a Daytona 500 champion
Reddick drives for 23XI Racing, which is co-owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan. After the race, Jordan reacted to being a Daytona 500 champion.
“I can’t even believe it. It was so gratifying,” Jordan said. “We had four guys that were really fighting, helping each other out. You never know how these races are going to end. You just try to survive. … We hung in there all day. Great strategy by the team, and we gave ourselves a chance at the end. Look, I’m ecstatic. I don’t even know what to say. It feels like I won a championship, but until I get my ring, I won’t even know.”
Reddick won the Daytona 500 after not winning a race throughout the 2025 season. And with the win, Reddick is on top of the Chase standings and could win his second regular-season title if he drives well throughout the year. Next for Reddick and the NASCAR drivers is the Autotrader 400 at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta on Sunday.