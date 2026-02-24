FOX ratings revealed for 2026 NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta

NASCAR fans have quickly gravitated to Atlanta as one of the most compelling tracks on the circuit, but that hasn’t necessarily translated to higher viewership. At least not this year.

According to a report from Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal, FOX averaged 4.487 million viewers for this year’s Cup Series race at Atlanta on Sunday. That was down about 2% from last year’s 4.586 million.

Of course, there were some difficult circumstances this time around. The FOX NASCAR broadcast window had to compete with the NBC closing ceremonies for the Olympics in the early portions of the broadcast, potentially siphoning off some viewers.

The USA hockey gold medal game against Canada being in the early morning also likely changed some viewing plans for sports fans during the day. In any case, the race itself at Atlanta was riveting.

There were a record number of lead changes in the NASCAR Cup Series race, which Tyler Reddick ultimately won. It was his second win of the season after he also took home the win at the Daytona 500.

NASCAR, Hockey draw big viewership numbers

While the NASCAR viewership numbers were certainly respectable, the showing that the gold medal hockey game put on was remarkable. Team USA knocked off Canada in sudden-death overtime to win gold.

The United States’ overtime victory averaged 18.6 million viewers live on NBC and Peacock, NBC announced Tuesday. That number grows to 20.7 million, counting the replays of of the game on USA Network.

The live viewership figure includes a peak of 26 million viewers when Jack Hughes sent the golden goal past Canadian goaltender Jordan Binnington. That propelled the U.S. to its first men’s hockey gold medal since 1980.

While Sunday’s game didn’t surpass the 2010 gold medal game in Vancouver, it’s still the second-most watched hockey game ever on NBC Sports. That game had a 3:15 p.m. ET puck drop.

NBC also made a replay of the game available Sunday night USA at 4 p.m. ET and on NBC following late local news. Combined, that encore averaged 2.1 million viewers.

On3’s Nick Schultz also contributed to this report.