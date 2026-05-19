FOX ratings revealed for NASCAR All-Star Race at Dover

The FOX ratings for the NASCAR All-Star Race are in, with a bit of a caveat. NASCAR has changed how it reports viewership data, moving away from the Nielsen Big Data measurements and switching back to the older method of panel-only data — at least for now.

With that in mind, the All-Star Race drew an average 1.04 rating (down from 1.06 a year ago) and 1.800 million average viewers (down from 1.965 a year ago) using panel-only data, according to a report from Adam Stern of the Sports Business Journal. Of note, though, is that the 2025 All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro was in prime-time; this year’s at Dover was not.

So it’s not a perfect point of comparison. Still, it’s another year-over-year decline for the sport.

There have been several of those this year, despite a big beat at Daytona to open the season. Most races have trended negatively this season, though it’s worth noting that the audience measurement metric does matter.

Overall, race viewership year-over-year is down about 1% this season using Big Data, while it is actually up about 1% using panel-only. In any case, you can see the race-by-race viewership changes below. Figures are rounded to the nearest percentage point.

Daytona: +11%

Atlanta: -2%

COTA: -5%

Phoenix: +1%

Las Vegas: -8%

Darlington: -4%

Martinsville: -1%

Bristol: -5%

Kansas: +26%

Talladega: -2%

Texas: -11%

Watkins Glen: (No Direct Comparison)

Dover (All-Star): -8%*

* NASCAR switched to panel-only data starting at Dover. It will report panel-only data for all races past Dover unless noted otherwise.

NASCAR switching to Amazon Prime

NASCAR’s broadcasts will move to Amazon Prime for the next five races of the season. FOX’s early run to start the season is over.

Fans will be able to catch a broadcast booth comprised of play-by-play announcer Adam Alexander, NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Steve Letarte. Danielle Trotta and Carl Edwards will host the post-race show.

The first race on Amazon Prime will be the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte. The race will begin at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday and will be available on the streaming giant.