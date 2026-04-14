FOX ratings revealed for NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol

The FOX Sports ratings for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol are out. The rating was up, while the overall viewership was down year over year.

According to a report from Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal, the rating for the race was a 1.09. That was up 3% from last year’s comparable race.

However, overall viewership for Bristol checked in at 1.945 million viewers. And that was actually down about 5% from last year’s comparable race.

The numbers continue a concerning trend for NASCAR in the Cup Series. In eight races this season, only two have seen a year-over-year viewership increase, while six have seen a viewership decrease.

You can view the attendance figures for those eight races below. Figures are rounded to the nearest percentage point.

Daytona: +11%

Atlanta: -2%

COTA: -5%

Phoenix: +1%

Las Vegas: -8%

Darlington: -4%

Martinsville: -1%

Bristol: -5%

Ty Gibbs wins at Bristol, first Cup win

For the first time in his career, Ty Gibbs was a winner in the NASCAR Cup Series. Gibbs took the checkered flag Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway, beating Ryan Blaney to the start-finish line in overtime by 0.055 seconds, making it the closest margin of victory at Bristol since April 1991.

Gibbs inherited the lead following the Lap 477 caution, his team making the call to stay out rather than pit with the leaders in Blaney and Kyle Larson. Both Blaney and Larson had fresh tires and the objective for Gibbs would be to hold them off.

But with four laps remaining in the race, another caution came out. Gibbs had to hold them off on the green-white-checkered. Blaney gave him everything he could handle, but Gibbs was able to bring his No. 54 Toyota across the line first.

“It’s awesome. It’s awesome when you can do it with great people,” Gibbs told FOX Sports after the race. “To be in this position is great. I would love for my father to have seen this, but he knew it was going to happen. Just a great day for us. The 54 boys didn’t give up. Pit crew was amazing. … Very honored to be in this situation.”

On3’s Nick Geddes also contributed to this report.