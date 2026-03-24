FOX ratings revealed for NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington

The FOX Sports ratings for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington have been revealed. According to a report from the Sports Business Journal’s Adam Stern, FS1’s broadcast saw a drop in viewership from a couple different angles.

First off, the Goodyear 400 at Darlington averaged 2.429 million viewers. That was down about 3.5% from the 2.517 million averaged for last year’s equivalent track. Meanwhile, it was down about 1.4% from last year’s equivalent weekend, which was at Homestead.

That continues a trend of declining viewership year-over-year for most races so far this season. The notable exceptions were Daytona (+11%) and Phoenix (+1%).

However, other races so far this season have seen declining year-over-year viewership. Atlanta’s viewership this year was down 2% from last year, COTA was down 4.8% and Las Vegas was down by about 8%.

Tyler Reddick wins at Darlington

Keeping up with his ridiculous pace to start the season, Tyler Reddick claimed his fourth win in six races so far in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2026. This one came after major issues at Darlington, too.

At the start of Stage 2, Reddick was sent to the back of the field after he had to hit pit road while it was closed to get work done on his alternator. The team described it as an internal issue.

“I’m pretty sure it’s frustrating for him because he had an unbelievable car,” 23XI co-owner Michael Jordan said after the race. “You never know what’s going to happen, especially at Darlington. And I think that the key to him winning was just keeping his head.”

If Reddick was frustrated by having to go to the back of the field and race his way back to the front, he certainly didn’t show it. He just calmly made up spot after spot until he was alone in the lead with about two and a half dozen laps to go.

From there, it was just a matter of holding on. Jordan credited his crew chief.

“I think Billy (Scott) did a good job of trying to keep him calm,” Jordan explained. “We knew we had a fast car. We knew we were on a 30-lap run, we were real good. On a short-lap run we were real good. So we just had to get the car right. He kept his composure, and I think he did an unbelievable job.”