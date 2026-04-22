FOX ratings revealed for NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas

NASCAR shifted over to linear FOX for this weekend’s broadcast at Kansas Speedway and it made a major difference. The viewership for the Cup Series race was way up year over year.

According to a report from Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal, the race at Kansas averaged 2.926 million viewers. That was a year-over-year increase of 26% from last year’s comparable event that aired on FS1 and drew 2.319 million viewers.

It was the most watched spring race at Kansas since 2016, according to NASCAR. And it was needed.

NASCAR has struggled to post viewership gains early on this season, even with a historic run for Tyler Reddick. Reddick won his fifth race in nine events this year, becoming the first to do so since Dale Earnhardt back in 1987.

Still, fans have not always tuned in to this year’s races in droves. Daytona posted a huge beat, but the general trend has been a slight decrease in year-over-year viewership on a race-by-race basis. You can see more on that below. Figures are rounded to the nearest percentage point.

Daytona: +11%

Atlanta: -2%

COTA: -5%

Phoenix: +1%

Las Vegas: -8%

Darlington: -4%

Martinsville: -1%

Bristol: -5%

Kansas: +26%

Tyler Reddick wins in overtime at Kansas

Tyler Reddick was back in Victory Lane for the fifth time in 2026. Reddick took the checkered flag in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway, passing Kyle Larson for the lead on the final lap of overtime.

Reddick prevailed in overtime after a chaotic close to Stage 3 in which he chased down Denny Hamlin to take the lead before reporting to his team that he was running out of fuel. Hamlin took the lead back, while Reddick flipped the reserves switch. But just before Hamlin could take the white flag, Cody Ware, running last, went for a spin to bring out the first natural caution of the race.

Reddick, Hamlin, and the contenders came down pit road. One final restart would decide the winner, and it was Larson who made an aggressive push to the front from third position. Larson took the white flag as the leader, but Reddick got a huge run off Turn 2 and made the race-winning pass in Turns 3 and 4.

On3’s Nick Geddes also contributed to this report.