FOX ratings revealed for NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas

The ratings are out for FOX Sports following the NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas. Year-over-year viewership declined by about 8%, though it was up over the average Cup Series race a year ago.

According to a report from Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal, the NASCAR Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas drew 2.771 million viewers. That was down from 3.011 million a year ago.

It marks the third time in five weeks that NASCAR’s Cup Series ratings have been down year over year. Daytona provided a big beat to start the season, an 11% increase year over year, while Phoenix drew about a 1% increase.

Races at Atlanta, COTA and Las Vegas have all shown year-over-year declines. Atlanta’s viewership this year was down 2% from last year, COTA was down 4.8% and Las Vegas, as noted, was down by about 8%.

Denny Hamlin shares special win with family

Viewers of FS1 were treated to an emotional post-race scene after the NASCAR Cup Series race wrapped up at Las Vegas. Denny Hamlin won, securing his 61st all-time Cup Series win and moving him into standalone 10th place in the all-time standings.

As Hamlin got out of his car after an extra long burnout to savor the moment, the emotions were written all over his face. He held himself together enough to provide a tear-jerking post-race press conference with FOX Sports’ Jamie Little as one of his daughters raced up to embrace him, crying as she did so.

Hamlin explained how tough it has been to simply get back into a racing mindset given everything that happened this offseason. It wasn’t easy.

“I mean I knew it took a few weeks to feel like driving and over the last couple weeks I’ve definitely regained my love of it,” Hamlin said. “Got refocused and these are great opportunities for us.”

As Denny Hamlin was speaking, his mother, Mary Lou Clark, entered the TV shot. A survivor of the December house fire that claimed the life of Dennis Hamlin, Denny’s father, she walked up to Hamlin, quietly saying: “That’s my boy. That’s my boy.”

The two shared a warm hug. And Denny Hamlin continued on his latest NASCAR triumph.

“Yeah, I mean this is a family sport,” he said. “My family obviously had so much sacrifice to help me get here. And now that I’ve grown in generations, Hamlins following me. Mom gets to see us. I know dad’s still saying that’s my boy. Hell of a day.”