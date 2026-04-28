FOX ratings revealed for NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega

NASCAR shifted over to FOX for its race at Kansas and continued on the main network channel for the race at Talladega. Unfortunately for the sport, the large viewership increase it saw for the Kansas race didn’t hold at Talladega.

According to a report from Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal, the race at Talladega averaged 3.967 million viewers. That was down about 1.8% from last year’s average viewership of 4.041 million viewers. The rating was also down some, dropping from a 2.18 last year to 2.11 this year.

The mostly flat year-over-year ratings come after, on paper, the race at Kansas provided a huge jump. The spring race there was the most-viewed spring race at Kansas since 2016, according to NASCAR. Year over year, there was a 26% increase at Kansas from last year’s comparable race.

NASCAR has struggled to post viewership gains early on this season, even with a historic run for Tyler Reddick. Reddick has won five of 10 events this year, taking command of the early points race.

Still, fans have not always tuned in to this year’s races in droves. Daytona and Kansas posted huge beats, but the general trend has been a slight decrease in year-over-year viewership, like Talladega, on a race-by-race basis. You can see more on that below. Figures are rounded to the nearest percentage point.

Daytona: +11%

Atlanta: -2%

COTA: -5%

Phoenix: +1%

Las Vegas: -8%

Darlington: -4%

Martinsville: -1%

Bristol: -5%

Kansas: +26%

Talladega: -2%

Cleetus McFarland helps ARCA post huge beat

It’s no secret at this point that Cleetus McFarland is one of the most followed drivers on the track, virtually wherever he lines up. And Saturday’s ARCA race at Talladega once again bore that out.

McFarland finished second in the race. Perhaps more importantly, he likely contributed to a huge jump in viewership for the event.

According to a report from Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal, the ARCA race saw 446,000 average viewers. That was up 41% from the year prior, which drew an average of 317,000 viewers.

That Cleetus McFarland was running up front with a chance to win the race at Talladega likely played a large part. His success continues to drive interest in the sport, particularly as he has success in ARCA and attempts to tackle higher levels in NASCAR.

In addition to the normal viewership for the race, Cleetus McFarland also had an in-car cam on YouTube. Thousands watched. As NASCAR insider for The Athletic, Jeff Gluck, noted, “pretty strong numbers for ARCA.”