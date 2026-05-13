FOX ratings revealed for NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen

NASCAR had its final race of the 2026 season on FOX and its lineup of channels this weekend at Watkins Glen. The ratings for the Cup Series race are now in.

According to a report from Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal, the race at Watkins Glen on FS1 averaged about 1.928 million viewers. It drew a rating of 1.06, according to the Nielsen data.

There is no direct comparison to 2025 for the race, since the race at Watkins Glen is typically held at the end of the summer. But we can compare the viewership to other races this year.

The race, which occurred on Mother’s Day, drew the second-lowest average viewership of any race this season. Only the Daytona Duels drew fewer, averaging 1.835 million viewers. The race at Bristol, occurring a few weeks ago, was the next closest, narrowly edging out Watkins Glen by posting an average of 1.945 million viewers.

That continues a troublesome trend for the sport at the NASCAR Cup Series level. Only three of 12 races so far this season have drawn a year-over-year viewership increase.

Daytona and Kansas posted huge beats, but the general trend has been a slight decrease in year-over-year viewership on a race-by-race basis. You can see more on that below. Figures are rounded to the nearest percentage point.

Daytona: +11%

Atlanta: -2%

COTA: -5%

Phoenix: +1%

Las Vegas: -8%

Darlington: -4%

Martinsville: -1%

Bristol: -5%

Kansas: +26%

Talladega: -2%

Texas: -11%

Watkins Glen: (No Direct Comparison)

Shane van Gisbergen wins at Watkins Glen

Shane van Gisbergen brought home the win in the Go Bowling at The Glen race from Watkins Glen International on Sunday. The Cup Series race was dominated by the usual road course contenders for 100 laps, with an exciting finish.

The New Zealand native won his latest road course, adding to a long list of NASCAR successes in his early career. After choosing an alternate strategy in the final stage, he chased down the leaders and pulled away from the field over the final 10 laps.