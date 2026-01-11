FOX Sports reveals country music star Miranda Lambert as Daytona 500 prerace concert performer

Country music star Miranda Lambert is the prerace concert performer for the 2026 Daytona 500, the 68th running of the event. FOX Sports announcer Kevin Burkhardt made the announcement during the second quarter of Sunday’s NFC Wild Card Round game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.

Lambert will become the latest of many musical artists to perform ahead of the Daytona 500. Brad Paisley, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Combs, Tim McGraw, Jon Bon Jovi and Mariah Carey are a few notables who have done the prerace concert over the years. Pitbull performed ahead of the 2025 Daytona 500.

Lambert is one of the most decorated female country music artists of all-time. The “Kerosene” singer is a three-time Grammy, 30-time ACM and 14-time CMA Awards winner. Lambert has had 11 No. 1 hit radio singles throughout her career.

The Daytona 500, as always, kicks off the new NASCAR Cup Series season. It’s the ultimate Crown Jewel event. William Byron went back-to-back in 2024 and ’25; no driver has ever won three consecutive Daytona 500s.

2026 Daytona 500 begins new era for NASCAR

This year’s event will also be the start of a new era for NASCAR, which on Monday will announce its championship format for the 2026 season and beyond. According to a report from Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal, industry executives are expecting a format which closely resembles the old “Chase” system used from 2004-2014.

The new format is expected to put a greater emphasis on points earned throughout the regular season, though it won’t be the traditional full-season points format the league had prior to 2004. “The expectation is that the new format will be closer to the old “Chase” system, and it’s possible NASCAR could go back to using that vernacular,” Stern wrote. The championship format reveal will happen on a NASCAR.com livestream. It will go live at 3:30 p.m. ET.

NASCAR introduced the current elimination style format in 2014 after a decade of the Chase. The 10-race postseason is capped off by a one-race, winner-take-all finale where the highest finisher of the Championship 4 drivers is crowned champion.

NASCAR put together a playoff committee consisting of former drivers, media partners, team owners, manufacturers, track representatives and independent media to determine if the format should change in 2026. Some have argued for a return to the full-season points format, while others have been in favor of a revamped 10-race Chase. NASCAR has taken in all of the feedback over the last couple of years and has settled on a format.