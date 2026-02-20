Fr8 208 qualifying results: Jake Garcia wins pole, lineup set for NASCAR Truck Series race at EchoPark Speedway

Jake Garcia won the pole for the Fr8 208 at EchoPark Speedway, setting the tone for Saturday’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race. In the second weekend of the young season, many Cup Series stars will be on the track, including Kyle Busch and Carson Hocevar.

The race is scheduled to start at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, slated for 135 laps around NASCAR’s smallest drafting track. The broadcast is slated for FS1, with the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series to follow at 5 pm ET on CW. The weekend concludes on Sunday, with the Cup Series race starting at 3 pm ET on Fox.

Full running order:

Row 1: Jake Garcia | Ben Rhodes

Row 2: Kyle Busch | Tyler Ankrum

Row 3: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. | Cole Butcher

Row 4: Ty Majeski | Adam Andretti

Row 5: Andres Perez | Gio Ruggiero

Row 6: Kaden Honeycutt | John Hunter Nemechek

Row 7: Daniel Hemric | Grant Enfinger

Row 8: Christian Eckes | Stewart Friesen

Row 9: Tanner Gray | Carson Hocevar

Row 10: Layne Riggs | Corey Heim

Row 11: Kris Wright | Chandler Smith

Row 12: Dawson Sutton | Spencer Boyd

Row 13: Justin Haley | Ty Dillon

Row 14: Tyler Reif | Brenden Queen

Row 15: Mini Tyrell | Daniel Dye

Row 16: Josh Reaume | Frankie Muniz

Row 17: Clayton Green | Tyler Tomassi

Row 18: Justin Carroll | Caleb Costner

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

The NASCAR season is just underway, as Week 2 kicks off just outside Atlanta. With 25 races scheduled for the Craftsman Truck Series this season, there are sure to be plenty twists and turns over the coming months as drivers move up and down the standings following each race.

Chandler Smith currently leads the Craftsman Truck Series standings through one week, taking the checkered flag at Daytona. Christian Eckes and Ty Majeski fall in behind him with a nice weekend with plenty points to kickstart the season. Meanwhile, other drivers will look to shake off a slow start and rise up the board quickly.

No longer looking to make a playoff bracket down the final stretch of the season with cut races, NASCAR has adopted the Chase system for this season. In the Craftsman Truck Series, that means 10 drivers battling from Race 19 on for the championship.