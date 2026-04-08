Former Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa could very well be the first offensive lineman taken in the 2026 NFL Draft. However, he’s set to address a lingering injury before he gets there.

According to Ian Rapoport, Mauigoa is scheduled for a Combine medical recheck for additional imaging on a minor back issue. The ailment has been bothering him since the end of the Hurricanes’ season.

“Upon full professional consultation is not considered a candidate for immediate surgery,” Rapoport reports. “He did perform fully at his Pro Day and currently is symptom-free. But some teams have asked for additional testing on a disc issue and with nothing to hide, Mauigoa heads to Indy.”

That’s reassuring news for Mauigoa with just over two weeks out from draft night. For now, most mock drafts have him constantly appearing in the top 10.

For Mauigoa, he’s started 42 straight games in college for Miami. That’s including all 16 this past season en route to a national championship game appearance.

He finished the 2025 season playing 826 total offensive snaps. He allowed just two sacks and 10 pressures across 440 pass block snaps. Mauigoa played 814 snaps at right tackle across 16 games for the Hurricanes.

Mauigoa could be one of three members of this past season’s Miami team to be selected in the first round. Former Miami EDGE rusher Rueben Bain Jr. could be drafted as high as the top-10, as well as fellow DE Akheem Mesidor.

However, at 6-foot-5, the 329-pound Mauigoa appears to have the highest upside of them all, based on his draft projection. Mauigoa, 20, earned All-American Honors and was given the Jacobs Blocking Trophy (given to the top offensive lineman in the ACC) as a result of his dominance on the field.

The 2026 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 23–25, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It’s not expected to take long for Mauigoa to hear his name called by Roger Goodell.

