Frankie Muniz unveils 'Malcolm in the Middle' paint scheme for Bristol Truck race in celebration of sitcom return

This coming weekend will be a memorable one for Frankie Muniz. On Friday, “Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair,” a four-episode revival series of the popular sitcom, which came out in 2000, will be available to watch on Hulu and Disney+.

That same day, Muniz will hit the track at Bristol Motor Speedway for the sixth NASCAR Truck Series race of the 2026 season. Muniz on Tuesday unveiled a special Malcolm in the Middle paint scheme that he will run at Bristol in celebration of the show’s return.

🚨 THIS IS NOT A DRILL 🚨



On Friday, April 10th, the Malcolm in the Middle family explodes back onto @Hulu on Disney+ with Life’s Still Unfair… and the exact same day, I’m strapping in and driving the Malcolm in the Middle truck at Bristol Motor Speedway!



My childhood. My… pic.twitter.com/MG8uFrrIix — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) April 7, 2026

“THIS IS NOT A DRILL. On Friday, April 10th, the Malcolm in the Middle family explodes back onto Hulu on Disney+ with Life’s Still Unfair… and the exact same day, I’m strapping in and driving the Malcolm in the Middle truck at Bristol Motor Speedway! My childhood. My chaos. My racing life. All smashing together at 150+ mph on one of the wildest tracks on the planet,” Muniz wrote on X.

“This isn’t just a crossover. This is two completely different chapters of my life colliding head-on in the most insane, beautiful, full-send way possible. Dewey would lose his mind. Lois would be screaming. Hal would already be on fire. This one’s for every fan who grew up with Malcolm and every fan who’s watched me chase this racing dream. Let’s make history.”

Frankie Muniz balancing acting with NASCAR career

Malcolm in the Middle put Muniz on the map, and he would go on to star in popular films such as “Big Fat Liar” and “Agent Cody Banks.” Muniz, 40, remains active in the world of Hollywood, even as he’s become a full-time driver in NASCAR.

Muniz drives the No. 33 Ford for Team Reaume, currently in his second full-time season with the team. He sits 22nd in the points standings, his best finish a P16 in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway.