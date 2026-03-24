Freddie Kraft calls Darlington NASCAR race a 'letdown,' fell short of expectations

The hype for Sunday’s race at Darlington Speedway began building up after Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe predicted something “out of control” with the new short track package making its debut at the 1.366-mile oval. The package, which features 750-horsepower and less downforce, was to make for a chaotic day at “The Lady in Black.”

Freddie Kraft, spotter for Bubba Wallace and the No. 23 team, believes the race was overhyped. He described it as a “letdown.”

“The race was a letdown for me,” Kraft said Monday on Door Bumper Clear. “I didn’t think we had as much falloff as I thought we were going to. I thought it leveled around three seconds, we were talking about over four seconds. … I was just hoping for this remarkable race.”

From the beginning, the Goodyear 400 had the feel of an old-school NASCAR Cup Series race. The cars who had the best stuff were able to drive to the front, as proven by Tyler Reddick, who had to start from the rear of the field in Stage 2 due to an electrical issue. Reddick managed to race his way through the field in Stage 3 and win the race.

Was Darlington overhyped?

Kraft, however, found it hard to pass. He thought before the damage sustained in the Lap 111 wreck that Wallace had one the fastest race cars. Before then and even going back to practice, he didn’t see how the new package was helping from a passing standpoint.

“I thought we were gonna be able to pass. With that package, not that it would be easier to pass, but we came out of the pits with a two-lap advantage on [Ryan] Blaney — couldn’t touch him. I think we had a better car than Ryan, but we couldn’t [pass him],” Kraft said. “… My point is, I thought we’d be racier in that package. Practice, even practice, you would run somebody down and couldn’t get around them. We ran down the 1 [Ross Chastain] in practice and then got stuck there until he pulled off.

“It was great, it was a huge step in the right direction. I was expecting more.”

Jeff Gluck of The Athletic created a poll on Monday, asking fans if Darlington was a good race. Of the 17,000-plus fans who voted, just over 77 percent said yes. That ranked 12th of 18 Darlington races in the poll and seventh out of nine in the Next Gen era.