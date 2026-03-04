Freddie Kraft doubles down, calls out NASCAR for approving Cleetus McFarland after YouTube sensation signs with RCR

Last month, Freddie Kraft called out NASCAR over its approval process after Garrett Mitchell, best known as Cleetus McFarland, made his Truck Series debut at Daytona International Speedway and crashed hard by himself just six laps into the race. Kraft doubled down on his take on Wednesday after Richard Childress Racing announced McFarland had landed a part-time deal to compete in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

Kraft, as he did in his original monologue, made clear he wasn’t taking a shot at McFarland. His issue is with NASCAR approving the YouTube sensation, who doesn’t have much experience or success in motorsports.

“Crash at the Rockingham truck test. Crash Lap 5 of your only truck start. Good enough for me. Approved,” Kraft wrote on X. “I don’t blame Cleetus one bit. We’d all jump at the chance to just show up and get approved.”

Cleetus McFarland moving up the ladder, will compete in NOAPS

McFarland was approved to make his Truck debut at Daytona after passing a high-speed test at Rockingham Speedway. The 30-year-old crashed during the test. The extent of McFarland’s experience in NASCAR is four starts in the ARCA Menards Series last season, and another this season at Daytona. He is set to run a part-time ARCA schedule in 2026 for Rette Jones Racing.

McFarland’s debut in a NASCAR truck didn’t last long. Kraft didn’t believe he belonged out there in the first place.

“We’re just lucky the other night that he didn’t wipe out the Truck field because when he spun, he went down instead of up and he was running in the top 10 when it happened. … It was just dumb luck that he didn’t wipe out half the field,” Kraft said. “We talk about safety — I’m sure he’s a great guy, he seems like a phenomenal person, he’s got great car control in the videos I watch, he drives anything in the world — he’s not ready for what he’s doing. So, you can’t approve these people to go out there.”

Now, McFarland will be making his NOAPS debut in 2026. His first of three scheduled starts will come Saturday, April 4, at Rockingham.

“Guys… I can’t believe I get to say this, but I’m officially a driver at Richard Childress Racing for the Oreilly’s Series,” McFarland wrote on Facebook. “This is a part time deal (3 races a year right now) but hopefully it grows into something bigger. They called me and basically said we want to make you a better driver and give you an opportunity to grow in this sport…. To which I said HELL YEAH BROTHER.”