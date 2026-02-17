Freddie Kraft hammers NASCAR for approving Cleetus McFarland, Natalie Decker to race at Daytona: 'What are we doing?'

Garrett Mitchell, best known as Cleetus McFarland, was approved to race in this past Friday’s NASCAR Truck Series opener at Daytona International Speedway. McFarland, a social media sensation with over 4 million subscribers on YouTube, got loose off the exit of Turn 4 and crashed hard by himself just six laps into the race.

His day was done and he finished last in the 37-car field. It was the Truck Series debut for McFarland, who also runs a partial schedule in the ARCA Menards Series. Freddie Kraft, spotter for Gio Ruggiero in the Truck Series, called it “dumb luck” that McFarland didn’t wreck half the field in that moment. He called out NASCAR for approving McFarland to race, disapproving of the league not prioritizing having the “best racecar drivers on the racetrack.”

“This is gonna be very unpopular, and I’m sorry, but what are we doing? Are we trying to get the best racecar drivers on the racetrack, or are we trying to get the biggest social media following?” Kraft said Monday on Door Bumper Clear. “… There were two glaring examples this weekend: one was Cleetus, obviously, in the Truck race. What has he done? For me, I get it, there’s a system in place that you have to run certain races to get approved for other races. The system should not be based on participation; it needs to be based on results. This guy ran two plate races last year, wrecked in both of them, wrecked half the field in one of them trying to do a restart.

“We’re just lucky the other night that he didn’t wipe out the Truck field because when he spun, he went down instead of up and he was running in the top 10 when it happened. … It was just dumb luck that he didn’t wipe out half the field. We talk about safety — I’m sure he’s a great guy, he seems like a phenomenal person, he’s got great car control in the videos I watch, he drives anything in the world — he’s not ready for what he’s doing. So, you can’t approve these people to go out there.”

Cleetus McFarland, Natalie Decker struggled at Daytona

McFarland earned approval from NASCAR ahead of the race after passing a high-speed test at Rockingham Speedway. Unfortunately, Daytona didn’t work out for him.

Kraft had an issue with McFarland being allowed to compete. He felt the same about Natalie Decker, who made her 14th O’Reilly Auto Parts Series start Saturday at Daytona. Decker posted a DNF after plowing into Sam Mayer, who had already wrecked and was slowly sliding up the racetrack. Decker has finished 22nd or worse in each of her NOAPS starts.

Kraft wanted to be clear; this isn’t McFarland or Decker’s fault. In his mind, it’s NASCAR’s. He called for change to the system.

“Natalie Decker, another one. First of all, how did she ever get approved? She’s run 13 races and averaged a 29th-place finish, piling in the wrecks on top of that,” Kraft said. “Like, at what point do you look and say, ‘Alright, we made a mistake approving this person, now we need to take it back.’ … I want to make it clear, it’s not Cleetus’s fault; it’s NASCAR’s fault for letting him race. … The system is broken.”