Freddie Kraft holds nothing back on Bubba Wallace after bulldozing Carson Hocevar at Martinsville: 'That s*** can't happen'

Bubba Wallace posted his first DNF of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season on Sunday at Martinsville Speedway. It was self-inflicted for Wallace, who appeared to drive straight through Carson Hocevar on Lap 324, igniting a massive pileup in Turn 4.

Wallace gave an initial shove to Hocevar as they were entering Turn 3. Then came an additional shove that finally turned Hocevar. Wallace said he misjudged the center of the corner and his spotter, Freddie Kraft, said Monday he has no reason to not believe him. Kraft, speaking on “Door Bumper Clear,” expressed frustration with Wallace taking out Hocevar, saying “that sh*t can’t happen” while they’re racing for a championship.

“There’s not really any sugarcoating about it. I gotta take Bubba for his word. He said he misjudged and if he misjudged, it was a really bad misjudgement and it hurts. We went from third in points to now we’re tied for eighth with five other guys. Essentially, we’re 11th in points and it can’t happen,” Kraft said. “You can’t have those moments and if you wanna be a contender for the championship or a contender to be top-five, top-seven, eight in points, whatever it is, that sh*t can’t happen. Unfortunately, we ended our day yesterday self-inflicted.

“It sucks. I feel like Bubba’s really good at Martinsville. We won two Truck races there, but that place also doesn’t owe you anything. You can be great one week and sh*t the next time you show up depending on how your car is. We didn’t have a great race. We were kind of 12th, 15th-ish all day long and that was frustrating.”

"That s*** can't happen" 💩



Bubba Wallace's misjudgement became a costly points day in Martinsville.



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Bubba Wallace had a ‘lapse in judgement’ at Martinsville, according to Freddie Kraft

With the P36 at Martinsville, Wallace went from third in the points standings to being in a four-way tie for eighth. If Wallace had just found a way to finish, that wouldn’t have been the case. But in that moment on Lap 324, he had a “lapse in judgement,” Kraft said.

On the prior restart, Hocevar made it three-wide into Turn 1 and passed Wallace, which the 23XI Racing driver didn’t appreciate. Kraft said that Hocevar did nothing wrong, making zero excuses for Wallace.

“Hocevar did nothing wrong. He took us three-wide into [Turn] 1 and passed us clean. I don’t think he did anything wrong. I think it was just a lapse in judgement for a moment,” Kraft said. “But we need to do better, we need to be better and if we’re gonna contend for top-10 in points, top-five in points, we have to clean that sh*t up and hopefully moving forward we will…

“There’s no excuse; it’s inexcusable. It was a mistake and it can’t happen.”