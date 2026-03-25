Freddie Kraft laments Riley Herbst 23XI situation as Corey Heim finds NASCAR Truck Series success

Corey Heim, despite being the reigning NASCAR Truck Series champion and arguably the top prospect in the sport, doesn’t have a full-time ride in any series this season. Heim is signed to 23XI Racing as a development driver and is running a part-time schedule in the Cup Series while making select starts in Truck. Currently blocking Heim from landing a full-time Cup ride with 23XI is Riley Herbst, who drives the No. 35 Toyota.

Herbst’s debut season in 2025 was full of struggles as he finished 35th in the points standings. Heim, meanwhile, had a historic season and, making just his second Truck start of the 2026 season this past Friday, won at Darlington Raceway.

Many have wondered why it’s Herbst in the No. 35 car and not Heim. Freddie Kraft, spotter for Bubba Wallace and the No. 23 team, defended Herbst and pushed back on the popular belief that Heim could step in and start winning races.

“I feel bad for Riley because when Corey goes out and wins races, all you see is he should be driving the 35,” Kraft said Monday on Door Bumper Clear. “… You can say whatever you want, and you can talk about Corey… I don’t think people appreciate how big of a jump that is to go from the O’Reilly Series to Cup.

“Like, Riley can go back and win O’Reilly races with his eyes closed right now. That jump is so substantial. Corey’s gonna have a Cup ride whether it’s next year or whatever, but he’s not gonna just jump in a car and start winning races.”

Riley Herbst taking a step forward in 2026

The results don’t exactly show it, but Herbst has so far made a big leap in 2026. He was in contention to win the Daytona 500 on the final lap and finished eighth. He scored a top-25 at COTA and Las Vegas Motor Speedway and an 18th-place finish at Phoenix Raceway. Herbst was having his most complete run of the season this past Sunday at Darlington until an incident with Connor Zilisch ruined his race.

Bottom line, Herbst is showing improvement. The pressure is on, Kraft said, though he believes in his talent and wants him to succeed.

“His foot’s to the fire this year. This is it. This is your make-or-break-it year,” Kraft said. “The kid is such a good kid, like, he works hard, he’s in every meeting asking questions of what he could do better, so I want him to succeed almost more than we’re succeeding. Every week I look up and see where he’s running.

“He’s such a good kid, I just want him to do well, and I hate that he’s getting dragged down into this because Corey’s doing such a good job. … I wanna shake people and be like, ‘It’s not easy.'”