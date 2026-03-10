Freddie Kraft questions Dale Earnhardt Jr., Mark Martin over Cleetus McFarland: 'Be honest and have 4.5 million people hate you'

Freddie Kraft doesn’t have an issue with Cleetus McFarland being a part of NASCAR, nor is he actively rooting for him to fail. In fact, Kraft acknowledges the sport needs him and his following, which is 4.65 million strong on YouTube.

At the same time, Kraft doesn’t believe McFarland — real name Garrett Mitchell — is ready for either the Truck or O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. Kraft has made that known multiple times over the last month and tripled down on Monday’s “Door Bumper Clear.” This time, Kraft called out a pair of NASCAR legends in Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Mark Martin over their vocal support of McFarland making his NOAPS debut this season.

“I said this a thousand times… we need him,” Kraft said. “I think he can help us a lot but put him on the broadcast, let him do the gridwalk that Michael Waltrip does. Like, let him do sh*t like that and that will bring just as many eyes. People wanna hear him, they wanna see him. He’s gonna do better for us doing that than he does running last in an O’Reilly race. I don’t know what happened to Dale. Three weeks ago, he said he wasn’t ready to run a truck and now he’s got him in an O’Reilly race, ‘you’re all good buddy, go get ’em.’ And then Mark Martin.

“… You can tell people what they wanna hear or you can be honest and have 4.5 million people hate you. I’ve found out 3 million of those people the last couple of weeks. But I don’t care, I’m gonna say what I think is right, what I believe.”

Cleetus McFarland’s NASCAR career is taking off

NASCAR approved McFarland to make his Truck Series debut in the 2026 season-opener at Daytona International Speedway. He crashed hard by himself just six laps into the race. McFarland was approved to make his Truck debut at Daytona after passing a high-speed test at Rockingham Speedway. The 30-year-old crashed during the test. The extent of McFarland’s experience in NASCAR is four starts in the ARCA Menards Series last season, and another this season at Daytona.

This past Wednesday, Richard Childress Racing announced McFarland had landed a part-time deal to compete in the NOAPS. Kraft couldn’t believe it, confused as to how he got approval from NASCAR.

“Crash at the Rockingham truck test. Crash Lap 5 of your only truck start. Good enough for me. Approved,” Kraft wrote on X. “I don’t blame Cleetus one bit. We’d all jump at the chance to just show up and get approved.”

McFarland’s first of three scheduled starts will come Saturday, April 4, at Rockingham. All eyes will certainly be on him.