Freddie Kraft questions whether he's still Bubba Wallace's spotter, Ryan Blaney twists knife after fateful Atlanta decision

Freddie Kraft opened the latest episode of Door Bumper Clear with a mix of sarcasm and self-reflection. It all stemmed from Bubba Wallace’s near-miss at Atlanta.

“Welcome back to Door Bumper Clear. I am Freddie Kraft. I think I still spot for Bubba Wallace,” Kraft joked, following the No. 23 Toyota coming close to the win in Georgia.

In hilarious fashion, this week’s guest Ryan Blaney didn’t let him off the hook: “I don’t know about that. I was talking to him last night. He had some doubts,” Blaney quipped.

Kraft didn’t push back: “I don’t doubt it. I would, too, if I was him.” As you can tell, the spotter is still in his feelings about what transpired over the weekend.

Wallace appeared poised to win Sunday’s Autotrader 400 at EchoPark Speedway. He won Stage 2, finished second in Stage 1 and had arguably the fastest car on the track when the race went into overtime. But a split-second decision on the backstretch changed everything.

“Our car, we should have won. I mean, our car was a missile yesterday,” Kraft added. “I felt like we were in the right spot. And just coming down to it there, obviously, I made the call to just try to get a little push from the top lane. Carson’s car was super fast also, and he was the one I was worried about there at the end.”

Kraft explained that protecting the right rear on superspeedway-style tracks is priority No. 1. With two Toyota teammates lined up behind Wallace on the bottom, the thought process was simple, don’t let someone get to the right rear and control your fate.

“I was like, all right, if I just let them get our right rear, I don’t know that we’ll get them back,” Kraft explained. “So I made that decision, told Bubba to move up, and then we just kind of got split on the backstretch, and that was the end of our race.”

Alas, Wallace drifted high attempting to block Carson Hocevar, lost the bottom lane momentum and watched teammate Tyler Reddick capitalize en route to Victory Lane. Blaney, who has lived through similar heartbreak at Atlanta, offered perspective.

“It’s so easy to look back and say we should have done this or that,” Blaney responded. “The worst thing that can happen to you on the backstretch is you get clear. Because now you’ve got double decisions to make, honestly more, because there’s more than just two lanes.”

For Kraft, it’s the blessing and curse of being in position to win. The margin between glory and regret at Atlanta is razor thin, and this time, his decision didn’t fall their way.