Freddie Kraft reacts to Myatt Snider situation, details Bubba Wallace contingency plans for replacement

Multiple drivers had heat-related issues at COTA over the weekend, but only one NASCAR Cup Series driver had to exit his car during the race. That was Alex Bowman.

With 25 laps to go, Bowman pulled into the garage and was replaced by Myatt Snider. Snider had previously been serving as a pit spotter for FOX broadcaster Jamie Little. He just so happened to have a firesuit and helmet with him.

And, perhaps most importantly, he fit into Bowman’s car perfectly. That last little bit might have been the reason for the ride.

“I didn’t know what happened. I’m assuming it was heat,” said Freddie Kraft, the spotter for Bubba Wallace. “AJ (Allmendinger) had a cool suit failure. I didn’t hear. Apparently, I don’t know. I heard they never even mentioned it on television till he got out. We kind of heard rumblings through the spotter stand that he may be getting out.

“I thought they broke, because he was running top 10, 15 for most of the race, the first half of the race, the first stage at least. Then I just saw him kind of go straight to the back. ‘Oh, he must have broke, down a cylinder,’ I don’t know. Then I was like, ‘Oh, he’s getting out. So something.’ I was confused on the whole thing.

Part of the confusion was that Anthony Alfredo was supposed to be the backup driver for Hendrick Motorsports, the presumed replacement for Alex Bowman. Kraft opened up on that on the Door Bumper Clear podcast.

“I would have thought it would have been Alfredo,” he said. “Myatt was the only one there. Whoever’s standing around get in there. They should have took Regan (Smith) right off the broadcast. (Snider) said he just brings (his firesuit and helmet) everywhere because you can’t drive if you don’t have your stuff.”

So, how exactly does having a backup driver work? Kraft explained the plan can be contingent based on a number of different factors — likely what happened with Alex Bowman.

In fact, 23XI has had to put a plan in place with Bubba Wallace expecting another child in the near future. That has altered the team’s plans.

“Bubba’s going to have a baby here in the next month and we’re making plans for maybe him probably missing a race if he has to,” Kraft said. “But you’ve got to have like three plans. Because there’s Corey (Heim)‘s obviously on the list, and I think he’s the A plan. But that has to happen almost a day in advance. Because Corey and Bubba don’t line up in the car. So right now we have another guy.

“Right now, it’s like three plans. If Bubba’s going to be gone and we know he’s going to be gone it’s going to be Corey, probably, I would assume. And you’ve got a day to get ready and prepare the cockpit for Corey. But if it happens where we’re a few hours out from the race, Amanda goes into labor, Bubba’s got to leave where Bubba’s already (getting going), then … right now I think she’s due around Darlington. So if he has to leave Darlington in a hurry it’s going to be somebody else.”

Kraft speculated that this was the reason that Snider got into Alex Bowman’s car rather than Alfredo. To wit:

“So it may just be based on if Alfredo can fit in Bowman’s car, the pedals, the steering wheel, whatever,” Kraft said. “And I don’t really know why they did it because they were going to lose multiple laps putting a driver in, and there was only going to be X to gain. I guess a big wreck or something. So maybe that was the problem, he just couldn’t get into his stuff.”

23XI has had multiple backup plans in case it runs into an Alex Bowman scenario. Even for Atlanta, which the team won thanks to Tyler Reddick.

“We had a guy there for kind of every car,” Kraft said. “(Martin) Truex was there last week because Tyler was not feeling well before the Atlanta race. And that’s somebody that kind of lines up with Tyler’s size. All these guys, you’ve got to try to line them up to be able to get in there.”