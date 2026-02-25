Freddie Kraft slams overcorrection in new NASCAR All-Star Race format

Freddie Kraft has several issues with this year’s NASCAR All-Star Race that will take place at Dover in May. The spotter for Bubba Wallace and the host of the Door Bumper Clear podcast spoke about the changes made to the race in a five-minute video that was posted on Dirty Mo Media’s YouTube channel.

Kraft started off by saying that NASCAR officials listened to what fans were concerned about the race since it was going to be at Dover. He said that’s a good thing, but based on the changes made, Kraft also believes that it’s also a bad thing.

“The format is too many cars, too many laps,” Freddie Kraft said. “Everything that we were worried about with the All-Star Race being at Dover originally was there’s not going to be enough laps to rubber the track in. There’s not going to be enough cars on the track to rubber the track in. And that’s usually when the racing gets better, towards the end of the race is when the track is rubbered in really well.

This year’s NASCAR All-Star Race features a three-segment, 350-lap event that places every driver on track at the start. There will be no All-Star Open, which is disappointing for Kraft.

Freddie Kraft shares more on the 2026 NASCAR All-Star Race

“I really enjoyed watching the Open because you got to focus on guys you normally don’t see running up front, and it’s guys that haven’t won races, obviously,” Kraft said. “I know that essentially that’s what the first 150 laps is going to be; those guys out there competing for their spot in the final segment. But I feel like it’s just not the same with all the other guys on the race track.”

The first two segments in this year’s All-Star Race will be 75 laps each, followed by a final 200-lap segment that will feature 26 drivers. To be automatically qualified for the race, a driver has to have either won a points event this year or last year, won an All-Star Race in the past, or won a NASCAR Cup series title in the past. The drivers who have clinched a spot in this year’s race are William Byron, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Tyler Reddick, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Austin Cindric, Ryan Blaney, Josh Berry, Austin Dillon, Chase Briscoe, Ross Chastain, Shane Van Gisbergen, Bubba Wallace, and Kyle Busch.