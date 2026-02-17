Freddie Kraft, Tommy Baldwin fire back at Brad Keselowski over Riley Herbst shot

Brad Keselowski had a shot to win the Daytona 500 on Sunday before one move out of his control changed everything. Keselowski got a run coming off Turn 4 on the final lap and looked capable of getting side-by-side with Chase Elliott and Tyler Reddick coming to the start-finish line.

Riley Herbst, running directly behind Elliott, went up the track in an attempt to get in front of Keselowski and make his own run to the lead. Herbst was late getting there, and he ended up taking out himself and all the cars, including Keselowski, behind him. Keselowski after the race called it “one of the dumbest things” he’d ever seen on a racetrack.

Freddie Kraft, spotter for the Bubba Wallace and the No. 23 team, found that comment interesting coming from Keselowski. The RFK Racing driver has been known to be an aggressive driver on superspeedways, and Kraft checked him on previous incidents during Monday’s “Door Bumper Clear.”

“Listen, yes, Riley made a bad block in a split-second decision trying to win the Daytona 500,” Kraft said. “He was just trying to get to the outside of the 9 [Elliott]. … For him to say that — TJ [Majors] was going nuts on the roof, and I’m like, ‘You guys have torn up more sh*t at these races pushing and blocking than anybody else.”

Brad Keselowski, Riley Herbst had shot to win Daytona 500

Tommy Baldwin, competition director for Rick Ware Racing, agreed with Kraft’s assessment: “I love Brad Keselowski, but how many cars has he wrecked on superspeedways? I mean, c’mon.”

Keselowski was heated in the moment, seeing his opportunity of winning his first Daytona 500 was taken away from him. But Herbst, like Keselowski, was going for the win. He called it a “matter of inches” in attempting to make it three-wide at the finish in his response to Keselowski.

“I went to pop three-wide to make it a photo finish, and it must have been a matter of inches,” Herbst told Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports. “… I wasn’t trying to make a move to go to second. … It’s fractions of a second. We’re trying to win the Daytona 500. [Brad] will tell you it’s a matter of inches and we were on the wrong side of inches.”

Both Keselowski and Herbst made it out with top 10 finishes. Either one of them could have been a Daytona 500 champion had things played out slightly different coming to the checkered.