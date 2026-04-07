Freddie Kraft, Tommy Baldwin react to Cleetus McFarland NASCAR O'Reilly debut: 'Waste of a very good race car'

Cleetus McFarland has been a big topic of discussion on “Door Bumper Clear” in 2026. The YouTube sensation made his NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series debut this past Saturday at Rockingham Speedway, it coming after he made his first Truck Series start in February at Daytona International Speedway.

Both Freddie Kraft and Tommy Baldwin have been critical of the approval process, seeing that McFarland is rising up the ranks in NASCAR despite limiting racing experience. After McFarland finished 32nd, six laps down at Rockingham, Kraft said that the 31-year-old actually met his expectations for him going into the race.

“I think he met my expectations in the O’Reilly race. If you were expecting him to do much more than that, you were kind of foolish,” Kraft said Monday. “… He accomplished what he needed to do. Of course, you see poor decision making again right off the jump, dives bottom of three-wide on Lap 3, the only thing you can’t do in this race. … From that point to the rest of the race for a little while, you didn’t hear from him, and that is ideal for what he was doing on Saturday.

“… I thought he laid low, kind of getting lapped and staying out of the way. I wasn’t there, I haven’t heard anything from the spotters that he was in the way or anything like that. So, I think he accomplished what he needed to and then at the end, obviously, some sh*t went down where he was on old tires and battling through a couple other spins. But I think all in all, he ran most of the laps… he finished the race. Is that not what we were hoping for out of this?”

Cleetus McFarland had a wild ride at Rockingham

It was an eventful day for McFarland, who went for a spin on Lap 206 and nearly did again on four other occasions. Baldwin didn’t exactly sound enthused about what he saw from McFarland, who drove the No. 33 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing.

“He did well,” Baldwin said with a sarcastic tone. “He took a top-five team, would have went home, six laps down, finished 32nd, spun out four times. He did good. Yeah, he did good.”

McFarland was, indeed, in top equipment. Given what he ultimately showed, Kraft believes it was a “waste of a good race car.”

“The problem is, yes, that is a waste of a very good race car because you can put him in almost anything, and he’s gonna run the same,” Kraft said. “He’s gonna run in the same position whether it’s in a RCR car, the 25 car that’s not racing right now, whatever it is, he’s gonna run in the same place I think.”

McFarland is scheduled to make his next NOAPS start April 25 at Talladega Superspeedway. NASCAR must first approve him to do so, and an official decision is expected to come Tuesday.