Freddie Kraft triples down on Cleetus McFarland NASCAR deal, paints bleak best-case scenario for Rockingham

The announcement that Garrett Mitchell will compete part-time with Richard Childress Racing continues to spark debate across the NASCAR world. Now, veteran spotter Freddie Kraft is continuing to weigh in with blunt assessments of what the YouTube star might face in his next race.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Door Bumper Clear podcast, Kraft said his criticism has nothing to do with McFarland personally. Instead, he’s banging the drum regarding the challenge of jumping into a high-level NASCAR series with limited experience.

“This has nothing to do with Cleetus. I’ve never met him,” Kraft said. “He’s not ready for the Xfinity Series.”

Kraft believes the most realistic goal for McFarland in his upcoming race at Rockingham Speedway will simply be finishing the event without incident: “He’s going to go to Rockingham and the best thing that’s going to happen to him is running last and not wrecking,” Kraft added. “That’s the only win that comes out of that race.”

Moreover, Kraft continued to say that surviving the race could at least allow McFarland to continue gaining experience and move on to future starts: “He’s just hoping to get through that race without any incidents so he can go run Talladega,” Kraft explained. “I’m fine with that. Keep yourself out of trouble.”

Still, Kraft maintained that the jump into NASCAR’s upper levels is happening too quickly: “But you’re not ready to be out there with the Xfinity guys,” Kraft stated. “I’m sorry, that’s just the end all, be all to it. There’s guys out there that don’t belong out there, and there’s guys sitting at home, like Corey LaJoie. I think he wants to be good at it, but you can’t skip that many steps.”

Alas, McFarland recently revealed his deal with Richard Childress Racing on social media, saying the opportunity is intended to help him grow as a driver while competing in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

“Guys… I can’t believe I get to say this, but I’m officially a driver at Richard Childress Racing for the Oreilly’s Series,” McFarland wrote. “This is a part time deal (3 races a year right now) but hopefully it grows into something bigger.”

As Kraft alluded to, his first race with the team is expected to take place next month at Rockingham. Regardless, McFarland’s racing journey has drawn both skepticism and support throughout the NASCAR community.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has publicly backed the YouTube star’s efforts, emphasizing that the key to improvement is simply gaining more seat time: “He just needs to be racing more than he’s doing, and he needs to get more experience and get better,” Earnhardt said on the Dale Jr. Download.

With a partial O’Reilly Auto Parts Series schedule planned and support from an established NASCAR organization, McFarland’s next step will come at Rockingham, where he’ll look to prove he belongs on the track. We’ll see if he does in short order.